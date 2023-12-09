WPL Auction: Time, Teams, Squad, purse, live streaming - all you need to know

The stage is set for the second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The auction for the WPL 2024 will take place on December 9, Saturday, from 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) in Mumbai.

The auctioneer for the mega bidding process will be Mallika Sagar, an art collector. She has more than two decades experience of in auctioning.

Previously, she was part of the Pro Kabaddi League auction back in 2021.

This will be Mallika's second WPL auction. She was the auctioneer last season as well.

There are rumours that she is likely to replace Hugh Edmeades as the auctioneer for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The IPL auction is set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

Today is the BIG DAY! 🙌



How are the 5 teams placed ahead of the #TATAWPLAuction? 🤔



Our auctioneer Mallika Sagar is here with all the deets 😎👇 pic.twitter.com/LEQtjasm5w — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

At the WPL auction, a total of 165 players, including 104 Indians and 61 overseas, will be in contention for hefty deals. Of the total players, 15 are from associate nations.



However, only 30 slots are available to fill for the five teams: Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants have the deepest coffer at Rs 5.95 crore. They will look to sign ten players, including three from overseas. GG finished at the bottom of the league in the opening season.

Delhi Capitals, the runners-up of the previous edition, on the other hand, have only three players to sign with a coffer of Rs 2.25 crores.

Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, have a purse of Rs 2.1 crores. They have five slots to fill. RCB and UP Warriorz have seven and five slots to fill. While RCB have a purse of Rs 3.35 crores, Warriorz have Rs 4 crores in their coffer.

Each team can have a maximum squad of 18 players.

Who could the hot picks be?

The likes of Danni Waytt, Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Chamari Athapaththu will be top players in the auction.

When and where will the WPL Auction 2024 be held?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be held on December 9, 2023, in Mumbai. The auction is set to begin at 3 pm IST.

Where can you watch the WPL Auction 2024 auction on Saturday?

The WPL Auction 2024 will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The event can also be live-streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

Full list of retained players

Delhi Capitals

Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Mumbai Indians

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*