Bengaluru FC part ways with Simon Grayson after dismal season

Bengaluru Football Club announced the mutual parting of ways with Head Coach Simon Grayson via their social media channels, on Saturday.

Assistant Coach Neil McDonald is also set to depart. Renedy Singh will take charge temporarily as the club seeks a new Head Coach. The decision follows a challenging ISL season, where Bengaluru FC currently holds the ninth position with seven points in nine matches.

Bengaluru FC stated that "The club would like to thank Grayson for his time at Bengaluru FC, that included a remarkable turnaround in the League last season, and for adding the Durand Cup to Bengaluru’s trophy cabinet. The club wishes him nothing but the best for his future."

For bringing home silverware that had eluded us, for a fight to the finish that inspired us, for every magical night at our Fortress and for so much more. 🔵#ThankYouSimon #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/JFQUXJkBtq — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 9, 2023

Englishman Grayson, who joined the club at the start of the 2022-23 season, led the Blues to three finals – winning the Durand Cup, while finishing second best in the Super Cup and the Indian Super League final.

