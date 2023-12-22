Indian Sports LIVE, December 22: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 22 Dec 2023 6:59 AM GMT
Janneke Schopman confident of India women qualifying for the Paris Olympics
With only three weeks until the FIH Olympics Qualifiers 2024, the Indian Women's Hockey Team is preparing to compete in Ranchi, aiming to secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Ahead of the qualifiers, coach Janneke Schopman said, "We are certain that we can finish on the podium and qualify for the Olympics."
- 22 Dec 2023 5:26 AM GMT
What to follow today?
East Bengal plays Odisha FC in an ISL match at home.
In PKL, Tamil Thalaivas take on Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers face Telugu Titans as the Chennai leg of the league starts.
- 22 Dec 2023 5:24 AM GMT
What happened on December 21?
Jamshedpur FC registered its second win of the season with a massive 5-0 victory over Hyderabad FC at G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad. REPORT
D Gukesh won the Chennai Grand Masters title, improving his chances for Candidates. REPORT
Sanjay Singh has been elected as the new Wrestling Federation of India president. REPORT
Sakshi Malik announced retirement and refused to play under the new WFI president Sanjay Singh. REPORT