PV Sindhu ranked 16th in Forbes list of highest-paid female athletes

Star shuttler PV Sindhu has made it to the Forbes list of World's highest-paid female athletes in 2023. Sindhu was ranked in joint 16th position along with superstar gymnast Simone Biles of the USA in the elite list.

Despite having a below-par season in the International circuit and suffering multiple injuries, the world number eleven PV Sindhu has managed to remain in the top 20 with overall earnings of 7.1 million USD

Sindhu has been a regular part of this list over the years and also had a top ten rank in the year 2018 with 8.5 million US dollars, which saw her in seventh place. In 2022, she had a similar amount of earnings but at that time she was placed 12th ranked among the athletes.

Out injured till February 2024, PV Sindhu has endured a lean patch in 2023 owing to issues with her form and multiple injuries. She finished her season with back-to-back semi-final finishes at the Arctic Open 2023 and Denmark Open 2023.

In March she fell out of the top 10, and by July she had slipped to world No.17, her lowest ranking in a decade. Her first notable result of the season was a runner-up place at the Madrid Spain Masters, where she beat Mia Blichfeldt and Yeo Jia Min before falling to Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the final.

Coaching under new coach Hafiz Hashim, PV Sindhu will look to return to the world's top 10 BWF ranking and do well in the circuit given that 2024 is the Olympic year.

World number one female tennis player Iga Swiatek topped the list followed by Chinese skier Elieen Gu and tennis player Coco Gauff in second and third position respectively.