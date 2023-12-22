Hockey India president Dr. Dilip Tirkey honoured with Ph.D. in sports science

Hockey India President and former Indian Captain, Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, received an honorary Ph.D. in Sports Science from Sri Sri University on Thursday. This distinguished accolade acknowledges Tirkey's notable contributions to the field of sports, underscoring his substantial influence on Indian hockey and steadfast dedication to its progress.

Tirkey's remarkable career, marked by numerous participations in multiple Olympics and World Cups, along with his outstanding leadership both on and off the field, reflects his commitment to promoting excellence in sports. Remarkably, he holds the record for the highest number of international appearances in Indian hockey, with an impressive total of 412 caps.

Honored and humbled!

Padma Shree Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President and the legendary Indian hockey maestro, adds another feather to his cap with an honorary Ph.D. in Sports Science from Sri Sri University. Recognizing a lifetime of dedication to the game, this accolade… pic.twitter.com/hzn7IX1qjW — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 22, 2023

Dilip Tirkey, the recipient of a Ph.D. in 2010 from Sambalpur University, further solidifies his legacy with an honorary Ph.D. from Sri Sri University. This accolade is a resounding testament to Tirkey's exceptional sportsmanship and his enduring impact on shaping the trajectory of Indian sports.

