Indian Sports LIVE, December 21: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Live Updates
- 21 Dec 2023 7:50 AM GMT
Wrestling Federation of India elections voting is now concludes
Wrestling Federation of India voting conclude with 47 out of 50 votes cast. The final Counting will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
- 21 Dec 2023 7:30 AM GMT
I-League report card for the newly promoted and joined clubs
In this year I-League season, newly promoted teams, Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong, entered the competition, replacing the relegated sides from the previous season, Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi.
Meanwhile, the I-League welcomed new clubs, Inter Kashi and Namdhari FC, as the AIFF approved five corporate bids, with YMS Finance Pvt Ltd (Inter Kashi) and Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd (Namdhari FC) emerging as the chosen entries in the Annual General Body Meeting.
Currently, among the newly promoted or joined teams, Shillong Lajong leads at 6th place, playing one game less than last year's champions Gokulam Kerala and eyeing a higher finish. Despite their standings, Inter Kashi at 7th and Delhi FC at 8th are in close pursuit of Shillong.
- 21 Dec 2023 6:34 AM GMT
India Vs Australia women's test match: Australia 103 runs for 4 wickets at Lunch
India women's cricket team playing a one-off test match against Australia at Wankhede stadium, mumbai from 21 to 25 december.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. This decision doesn't looks good as they lost the first two wickets in just two overs. Beth mooney and Tahlia McGrath put up a 80 run partnership to revamp this early damage.
But, both of them departs at the later half of the first session to give India an early advantage at the lunch break.
Score: Australia 103-4 in 29 overs.
Key players: Aus - Tahlia McGrath 50(56), Ind - Pooja Vastrakar (29 runs for 2 wickets).
- 21 Dec 2023 6:12 AM GMT
Table Tennis Nationals: Harmeet Desai, Manika Batra top seeds
India's top-ranked male player Harmeet Desai got the top seed in the men's singles at the 85th UTT Senior Nationals and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships while Manika Batra got the top billing in women's singles.
Manav Thakkar is ranked behind Desai at No. 88 and is seeded second for the championships. G Sathiyan (89) and A Sharath Kamal (94) follow the two in the world rankings and are seeded third and fourth respectively.
- 21 Dec 2023 5:40 AM GMT
Wrestling Federation of India elections are finally happening
After a delay of seven months, the election of Wrestling Federation of India is happening to decided the next leadership where Sanjay Singh takes on 2010 CWG gold medalist Anita Sheoran.
- 21 Dec 2023 5:34 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In ISL, bottomed-placed Hyderabad FC takes on Jamshedpur FC, which is placed second from the bottom in the league standings.
- 21 Dec 2023 5:33 AM GMT
What happened on December 20?
Vita Dani inducted as governing board member of ITTF Foundation Sports philanthropist and entrepreneur Vita Dani became the first Indian to be inducted as a governing board member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation; the official announcement was made on Wednesday. REPORT
Mumbai City FC beat Mohun Bagan to register a come-from-behind win in a match that was marred by red cards. REPORT
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were set to receive this year's Khel Ratna award. REPORT