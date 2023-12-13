Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 13: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 13.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates
Live Updates
- 13 Dec 2023 9:46 AM GMT
Antim Panghal wins Women's Rising Star of the Year award
Indian women’s wrestler Antim Panghal has been named 'Rising Star of the Year' in the United World Wrestling (UWW) Awards for 2023.
- 13 Dec 2023 9:44 AM GMT
Ultimate Kho Kho announces Season 2 fixtures
Hosts and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors in the lung opener of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 which will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, from Sunday, December 24, 2023.
- 13 Dec 2023 6:27 AM GMT
Anisha, Shivpreet win silver and bronze at Asian Speed Climbing Cup
Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu won silver and bronze respectively with times of 10.10s and 12.24s respectively at the Asian Speed Climbing Cup 2023.
- 13 Dec 2023 6:11 AM GMT
Kolkata Thunderbolts buy legendary Prabhagaran 'Kaka' for PVL Season 3
Kolkata Thunderbolts recently concluded a strategic player auction ahead of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 3 held at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bangalore. The team led by formidable Ashwal Rai announced Prabhagaran, affectionately known as 'Kaka,' as one of their key recruits.
- 13 Dec 2023 6:10 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In ISL, Bengaluru FC travels to Chennai to take on Chennaiyin FC. This will be BFC's first match since it parted ways with Simon Grayson.
In PKL, Tamil Thalaivas face Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls go up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Bengaluru.
- 13 Dec 2023 6:08 AM GMT
What happened on December 12?
Highlights
The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team produced a spectacular display of grit and character to beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia after trailing 0-2 at half-time and 3-2 in the third quarter. REPORT
Anwar Ali is not among Stimac's 50 probables for India's AFC Asian Cup campaign. REPORT
Petr Kratky's first match as Mumbai City FC coach ended in a goalless draw against FC Goa.