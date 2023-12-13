Kolkata Thunderbolts buy legendary Prabhagaran 'Kaka' for PVL Season 3

Kolkata Thunderbolts recently concluded a strategic player auction ahead of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 3 held at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bangalore.

The team led by formidable Ashwal Rai announced their key retentions of Vinit Kumar, Hariprasad and Rahul K setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

With Ashwal Rai at the helm, and Vinit Kumar as his deputy, Kolkata Thunderbolts showcases a stellar blend of leadership and talent.

The emphasis on nurturing new talent aligns with their commitment to creating a stable and dynamic team structure for the upcoming league.

Adding depth to their roster, the Thunderbolts secured promising players such as Praful, Deepak, and the highly anticipated acquisition, Prabhagaran, affectionately known as 'Kaka,' a legendary figure in Indian volleyball who returns after a hiatus of two seasons.

Hailing from Chennai, Prabhagaran is hailed as the next star in Indian volleyball, adding seniority and invaluable experience to the team's line-up.

Praful emerged as the highlight of the auction, securing a deal of 9.25 lakhs, showcasing the team’s belief in his prowess as a middle blocker.

Kolkata Thunderbolt’s strategic approach to blending senior expertise with emerging talents is poised to make waves in the upcoming season, setting the stadium for an enthralling experience of volleyball prowess.

The league scheduled from February 19 to March 22, 2024, promises high-octane auction and fierce competition among the league’s elite teams.