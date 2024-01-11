Indian Sports LIVE, January 11: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
- 11 Jan 2024 8:15 AM GMT
Malaysia Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag into the quarters with a straight-game win
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty into the quarterfinals of Malaysia open with a 21-11, 21-18 win over Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:30 AM GMT
IIS Bellary expels 23 athletes after syringes found on campus
Inspire Institute of Sports, managed and operated by JSW, threw out 23 athletes from its Bellary Center in Karnataka recently after syringes were found on the campus.
The athletes, belonging to various sports disciplines, were ejected from the campus in October last year.
"We did find a few syringes on the campus, and athletes were expelled on disciplinary grounds in line with the strict internal policies we follow at the IIS," said Rushdee Warley, CEO of IIS, in a statement to the PTI.
Warley said the IIS is committed to nip doping in its centers, and strong measures are in place to keep a vigil on the athletes.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:15 AM GMT
Malaysia open 2024: Kidambi Srikanth losses out to NG Ka Long of Hong Kong
Kidambi Srikanth losses out to NG Ka Long of Hong Kong in the second round of Malaysia Open in a straight-set (13-21, 17-21) affair.
- 11 Jan 2024 7:00 AM GMT
AFC Asian Cup, Australia: Preview and players to watch out for
The Land Down Under. That's how Australia is famously referred to by the world owing to its geographical peculiarities. But when it comes to football; they are The Socceroos. The story of 'Oz' football has been one of sheer determination and resilience, fighting off periods of failures and resisting the pull to give up. Almost in a manner to say "I told you so", just like Johnny Warren, to the rest of the world.
As they line up for their fifth Asian Cup campaign in Qatar in a bid to grab their second crown, Graham Arnold and his men seem to be in utmost belief and confidence that they are there to compete. 13 years will have passed by the time India and Australia meet again on a football pitch (last meeting was on 10th January in the 2011 Asian Cup), and much has changed since. As yet another David vs Goliath game sprouts up into frame in a coveted international tournament, India would hope it goes the underdogs' way this time.
- 11 Jan 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Malaysia Open 2024: Tanisha-Ashwini upsets world no.9 to book quarterfinal berth
Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto get the better of WR 9 pair Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara of Japan to advance to the quarterfinals of Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament.
They will play another Japanese pair of Rin Iwanga and Kie Nakanishi in the quarterfinal match tomorrow. This will be their second meeting, last time the Japanese pair comes on the top.
- 11 Jan 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Asian Shooting C'ships: Rhythm Sangwan wins Paris Olympic quota in 25m pistol
Rhythm Sangwan confirmed the 16th Paris Olympic quota for the Indian shooting contingent after winning the bronze medal in the final of the women's 25m Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.
This is the sixth Paris quota in the pistol events for India and the second in women's 25m Pistol after Manu Bhaker.
She shot 28 shots in the final to earn the bronze medal behind the two Korean players Yang Jiin (Gold) and Kim Yeji ( Silver). Rhythm ended the tournament with an impressive performance collecting a total of five medals, 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals.
- 11 Jan 2024 6:15 AM GMT
Australia Open 2024: Sumit Nagal is just one win away from the Main draw
Sumit Nagal moves into the Australian Open Qualifying Final Round after he defeated Edward Winter of Australia by 6 - 3 , 6 - 2 in Qualifying Round 2.
He is just one win away from what could be his-second ever appearance at the main draw of Australia open.
- 11 Jan 2024 6:01 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Kalinga Super Cup continues with group C matches, Mumbai City FC will go head-on against I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC at 2:00 PM IST while Chennaiyin FC will face Punjab FC at 7:30 PM IST.
Second round and final of Pistol women 25m event will take place at the Asian Rifle & Pistol championships.
At the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Indian paddlers will be in action. The Quarterfinal match of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah will take place.
Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha and Srikanth Kidambi will play their second round matches at the the Malaysia Open.
Men's Freestyle wrestling will continues at the day-2 of the Zagreb Open wrestling ranking series.
- 11 Jan 2024 5:45 AM GMT
What happened on January 10?
India no.1, Sumit Nagal takes a straight-set win (6-3, 7-5) over Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France in the first round of qualifications at the Australian Open 2024 while Ankita Raina loses her second round clash with much higher-ranked 17-year old Sara Bejlek of Czech Republic in a straight-set encounter (1-6, 5-7).
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty wins (21-18, 21-19) the first round clash against Bagas Maulana & Muhammad Fikri of Indonesia at Malaysia Open However, HS Prannoy makes a first-round exit losing to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games - REPORT
Gold-Silver double for Indian shooters at the Asian Shooting Championships at Jakarta, Indonesia. Nancy Takes gold with 252.8 beating home-compatriot Elavanil while Second medal of the tournament for Rudrankksh Patil as he wins bronze in the men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual event - REPORT
In the Kalinga Super Cup, group B starts with a high scoring match where Kerala blasters takes a 3-1 victory over the I-League side Shillong Lajong whereas Jamshedpur FC came from behind to take a 2-1 win over Northeast United FC in the other clash - REPORT
Aman Sehrawat registered all four of his victory on technical superiority to clinch the gold medal at the Zagreb Open Wrestling Ranking Series - REPORT