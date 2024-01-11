Who is Fedor Černych: Everything you need to know about the new Kerala Blasters recruit

You've heard of Captain America before, and now you know of Captain Lithuania. That is Fedor Černych, the newest recruit of Kerala Blasters and one of the earliest foreign signings of this winter transfer window.

Černych joins Kerala Blasters as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with AEL Limassol on January 1st. This marks the inaugural venture outside Europe for the 32-year-old Lithuanian international. His signing is anticipated to fill the void left by club captain Adrian Luna's absence due to injury.

Having played over 400 games across Lithuania, Belarus, Poland, Russia, and Cyprus, he comes in with a vastly experienced CV and notable individual accolades, including being crowned the Lithuanian Player of the Year twice (2016 & 2017).

Able to play in a variety of positions across the forward line, Fedor stakes his claim primarily as a creator, aiming to be the catalyst for his team in games. However, his goal-scoring should not be undervalued. In the 16/17 season, he was the 4th highest goal scorer in the Ekstraklasa (Polish first division) with 12 goals in 36 games.

Fedor's career has been glittered with records in Poland, and as he ended his time in Jagiellonia Bialystok, he did so by being the club's 5th highest goal scorer ever. He has represented his national side at U19, U21, and senior levels."

The leading active goalscorer for the Lithuanian national team, he has even taken part in the recent UEFA Nations League and European qualifiers, leading his team from the front while donning the armband. His debut for Lithuania came in 2012 under the former Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba László.

Fedor is someone who always seems excited by the game and is energetic in defending the crest he plays for. He could grow into a fan favorite at Kochi, especially if his contributions culminate in a trophy for the Blasters faithful.