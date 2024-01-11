Local duo sets Gokulam Kerala's I-League 2023-24 campaign on fire

Gokulam Kerala FC two time I-league champions are currently holding the sixth position in the 2023-24 season with a commendable record of 4 wins and five draws from 11 games. What elevates their journey is the electrifying partnership between two homegrown heroes, Sreekuttan V.S and Noufal P.N, whose indomitable spirit and skillful prowess have become the driving force behind their team's reign as the highest-scoring squad in the league, boasting an impressive tally of 23 goals.



Noufal P.N, a local luminary hailing from Thiruvambady, Kozhikode, embarked on his footballing journey at Cosmos Football Club at the age of 7. The club became a nurturing ground for his talent, witnessing his growth for seven pivotal years. Noufal continued his growth at NNMHSS Chelambra School before donning the colors of GKFC. However, it was his standout performance at Basco in KPL that marked the turning point, propelling him to the prestigious Santosh Trophy, where his contributions played a pivotal role in securing Kerala's triumph.

Noufal of Gokulam Kerala

Post the Santosh Trophy, Noufal's trajectory led him to GKFC, and the 2022-23 I-League season saw him emerge as a local hero. Ranking among the top two Indian players with the highest assists (6), Noufal also secured the second-highest assist count overall, even including international players. His on-field finesse was further highlighted as the sole Indian player under 26 to have played over 10 games, boasting a successful dribble rate exceeding 65%.



Meanwhile, Sreekuttan's narrative unfolds against a backdrop of humble beginnings at Deepthi School Academy, Thalore, Thrissur. For 13 formative years, Coach Anand Babu played a pivotal role in molding Sreekuttan's career, providing unwavering support even up to the 10th standard by personally purchasing his boots. His journey continued at St. Thomas College and the Calicut University team, with triumphs in the Champions Trophy and securing a spot in the victorious Kerala Santosh Trophy 2018 team.

Sreekuttan with I-league trophy

Sreekuttan's professional journey comprised stints with KSEB, FC Kerala, and ARA FC before finding his place in the Blasters reserves side. Throughout, the support of coaches and friends proved instrumental in shaping him into the impactful player he is today, a journey exemplified by the pivotal role friends played in securing his first high-quality boots for the Santosh Trophy.



On the field, Sreekuttan stands tall as the second-highest goal contributor among Indian players in the ongoing I-League season, showcasing 3 goals and 3 assists, contributing to an impressive 26% of the team's total goals. One of the key quality of the Thrissur born is his ability play in different roles with ease. He was also a part of the I-League 2021-22 title winning squad of Gokulam Kerala.

Sreekuttan with Noufal

Together, Noufal and Sreekuttan have woven a captivating tale of local talents not only lifting their home team to unprecedented heights but also embodying the intrinsic connection between grassroots football and triumph on the national stage. Their stories stand as beacons of inspiration, underscoring the potent synergy between community support and nurturing homegrown talent that defines the heart and soul of footballing glory.

