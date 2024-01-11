AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023: Format, Groups, Schedule and live streaming info

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 marks the tournament's return after five years. Taking place in Qatar from January 12, the host, also the defending champion, aims to make an impact both on and off the field, following their successful organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The competition will feature 51 matches across nine stadiums, with the final set for February 10. Qatar, hosting for the third time (previously in 1988 and 2011), stepped in as the venue due to COVID-19-related circumstances, originally scheduled for China in 2023.

Format

Twenty-four teams are grouped into six sets of four nations each. The top two teams from each group progress, joined by the four highest-ranked third-placed teams.

Subsequently, the tournament transitions to a knockout stage, featuring the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and ultimately, the final.

🇦🇺 Australia

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

🇸🇾 Syria

🇮🇳 India



Groups:



Group A: China, Lebanon, Qatar, and Tajikistan.

China, Lebanon, Qatar, and Tajikistan. Group B: Australia, India, Syria, and Uzbekistan.

Australia, India, Syria, and Uzbekistan. Group C: Hong Kong, Iran, Palestine, and United Arab Emirates.

Hong Kong, Iran, Palestine, and United Arab Emirates. Group D: .Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and Vietnam.

.Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, and Vietnam. Group E: Bahrain, Jordan, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Bahrain, Jordan, Malaysia, and South Korea. Group F: Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand

India's fixtures:

Australia vs. India- Saturday, January 13- (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 5 P.M. IST)

India vs. Uzbekistan- Thursday, January 18- (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8 P.M. IST)

Syria vs. India- Tuesday, January 23- (Al Kho Stadiumr, 5 P.M. IST)

Know your opponents:

Australia:

With a FIFA ranking of 25 and an Asia ranking of 4, India faces a formidable challenge in their group, Australia. The last encounter with the Socceroos was 13 years ago in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, where Australia secured a 4-0 win. Tim Cahill netted a brace, and Sunil Chhetri is the lone current player who participated in that match for India. Defeating Australia is a significant task even for top Asian teams, and securing a draw would be considered one of India's finest performances.

Uzbekistan:

Uzbekistan, holding a FIFA ranking of 68 and an Asia ranking of 9, stands as the second-best team in India's group and a top-10 team in Asia. Their history against India reveals a challenge, as India is yet to secure a victory in their last five encounters, losing four matches and drawing one. The last clash with Uzbekistan was 23 years ago at the Merdeka Cup 2001 in Malaysia, where India faced a 1-2 defeat in a group stage match. Despite a goal from the legendary I. M. Vijayan, India couldn't avoid the loss to the eventual winners.

Syria:

Syria, with a FIFA ranking of 91 and an Asia ranking of 14, is led by the experienced Hector Cuper. Despite missing some key players, India sees a favorable opportunity to secure a win. However, facing Syria could still be a formidable challenge. The long-standing rivalry between India and Syria began in 2007 at the Nehru Cup in New Delhi, resulting in six encounters. India emerged victorious three times, including in the 2007 and 2009 Nehru Cup finals. In their latest clash at the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, the match concluded in a 1-1 draw, with defender Narendra Gehlot scoring for the Indian team.

Live Streaming info:

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on Sports18 Network. Additionally, live streaming of the tournament can be accessed through the JioCinema.