Indian Sports LIVE, December 20: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 20.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 20 Dec 2023 8:00 AM GMT
ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC will take on Mohun Bagan SG in a home match
A top draw clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC will takes place at DY.Patil Stadium today at 8:00 PM IST. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the season and want to continue this run today.
Mohun Bagan is aiming for the top spot on the league table which they can attain if they avoided the defeat today whereas Mumbai city wants to convert their draws into win and get back in the hunt for the ISL Shield this season.
- 20 Dec 2023 7:30 AM GMT
Hockey 5 Nations Tournament: Indian Men's team will face France in final game
Indian Men's National hockey team will face France in the final group stage match of the hockey 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia, Spain.
Indian team lost the first three games to Spain, Belgium and Germany and will try to finish the tournament on a high-note. The match is scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST.
- 20 Dec 2023 7:16 AM GMT
IWL 2023-24:- Odisha FC women to face defending champion Gokulam Kerala
Odisha FC women team will be up against three time defending champions Gokulam Kerala to kickstart the Matchweek-3 of Indian Women's League 2023-24 season.
Odisha FC coming after a big 4-0 win against Sports Odisha team, wants to continue their winning momentum today in a home match at 2:00 PM IST.
- 20 Dec 2023 7:00 AM GMT
Ekamra Sports Literature Festival's journey through 5 inspiring seasons
In a homecoming of sorts, the fifth season of the Ekamra Sports Literature Festival returned to Bhubaneswar from where its journey began in 2018. The festival, now the world's largest sports literary gathering, has become a demonstration of the enduring power of storytelling, celebrating the intersection of literature and sports.
Season 5 unfolded in the heart of Bhubaneswar's iconic Kalinga Stadium Complex, marking yet another milestone in the festival's remarkable journey.
- 20 Dec 2023 6:50 AM GMT
What happened on December 19?
Highlights
Indian men 49er Skiff team of Prince Noble and Manu Francis wins Bronze medal at Asian Sailing Championships 2023 in Pattaya,Thailand. They secured 68 net points after 13 races. The pair also wins two of these 13 races, the Race-7 and Race-10 - REPORT
Indian Women's Hockey team captain Savita Punia has clinched the FIH Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third consecutive time. Savita's stellar performances throughout 2023, from Test matches in Australia to the Asian Games, culminated in India's victory at the Asian Champions Trophy in October - REPORT
Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh has been named the FIH Male Player of the Year for 2023, following a comprehensive vote by an Expert Panel, National Associations, including team captains and coaches, as well as contributions from fans and media - REPORT