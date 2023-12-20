‘The recognition fuels my determination to continue giving my best to the sport I love,’ says Hardik Singh

In a momentous achievement for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, Vice Captain and stellar midfielder Hardik Singh has been crowned the FIH Player of the Year for 2023. The much-awaited FIH Awards for 2023 were announced on Tuesday. These awards are determined through a comprehensive voting process involving an Expert Panel, National Associations represented by their team Captains and Coaches, as well as input from fans and media representatives.



Upon receiving this prestigious accolade, Hardik Singh expressed his gratitude, saying, "It's an absolute honour to receive this esteemed award. I am immensely grateful to my teammates, Coaches, and supporters who have been the pillars of my success. This recognition fuels my determination to continue giving my best to the sport I love."



"The journey to this award has been filled with challenges and learning experiences. It's a reminder that hard work, perseverance, and a supportive team can pave the way for remarkable achievements," added Hardik, who made a comeback to the hockey arena after he was ruled out of the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup due to an injury in the middle of the tournament.

Hardik Singh, the beating pulse of Indian Hockey, claims the FIH Player of the Year 2023 award. The mercurial midfielder insipires a generation of upcoming Hockey stars that through hard work grit and determination nothing is impossible.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/RE4SK8Asqx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 19, 2023

This prestigious honour recognizes Hardik’s exceptional talent, dedication, and outstanding contributions to the sport throughout the year. His unwavering commitment, exemplary leadership as the Vice Captain, and unparalleled performance have made him a standout player in the global hockey arena.



Notably, this is Hardik’s second significant award this year as he had earlier secured the esteemed Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022. Also, clinching the FIH Player of the Year Award positions Hardik as the third Indian Men's Hockey Team player to achieve this honour, joining the ranks of Manpreet Singh (2019) and Harmanpreet Singh (2020-21 and 2021-22).



The journey of the 25-year-old player to the summit of the sport has been nothing short of inspirational. Beginning his career with remarkable promise, Hardik Singh has evolved into a linchpin of the Indian Men's Hockey Team, displaying exceptional technical prowess and strategic acumen on the field.



His pivotal role in guiding the team through numerous challenges, displaying resilience, and showcasing exceptional sportsmanship has not only earned accolades for himself but also brought immense pride and glory to the nation.



With an impressive track record of 114 caps, Hardik emerged as a crucial player in India’s triumphant Bronze-medal victory at the 2020 Olympics. He also played a crucial role in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and the Asian Games 2023, where India won Gold medals.



Receiving the FIH Player of the Year Award 2023 is a testament to Hardik Singh's unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and unwavering determination. This recognition stands as a beacon of his exceptional talent and serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.



Hardik Singh's achievement reinforces India's rich legacy in hockey and solidifies his position as a true ambassador of the sport, inspiring generations to come.