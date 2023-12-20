Senior National Championships: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto off to a flying start

The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto continued their victorious run as they defeated Vanlalringngheta Joseph/Laldingpull Ralte 21-5, 21-7 on day one of Yonex-Sunrise 85th Senior National Badminton Championships being held at R. G. Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati on Wednesday.



The prestigious national championships being held from December 20-24 is organised by Badminton Association of India (BAI) in Assam after four years.

Just three days ago, Dhruv and Tanisha had claimed victory at the Yonex Sunrise Odisha Masters 2023. Their victory over Joseph and Ralte in their round of 64 match in 18 minutes speaks volumes about their level of confidence and dominance. Dhruv and Tanisha will face the pair of Abdul Rahman Syed and Mamaikya Lanka in round two.

In the women’s singles encounter, silver medallist in Badminton Asia’s U17 and U15 Junior Championships in October 2023, Tanvi Sharma, overcame Tanya Hemanth with ease. Tanvi handed her opponent a 21-16, 21-11 defeat in the round of 128 match that lasted 30 minutes. The 14-year-old faced a little challenge in the first game but came back strongly in the second to maintain her lead and secure victory. Tanvi will take on Gujarat’s Shreya Lele who overcame her opponent Amolika Singh after an hour-long battle to register a 13-21, 21-14, 30-28 victory.

Last year’s runner-up at the Syed Modi International, where she went down to PV Sindhu in the final, Malvika Bansod secured a 21-6, 21-16 victory against Mayuri Barman.

Meanwhile, the path to victory for Ayush Shetty, the BWF 2023 World Junior Championships bronze medallist, wasn’t as easy in the men’s singles match. Facing a stiff competition from Adheep Gupta, Ayush managed to claim 22-20, 21-17 win in an encounter that lasted 43 minutes. In the round of 64 clash Ayush will take on Neer Nehwal who defeated Joseph Vanlalringngheta 21-9, 21-13 in the first round.



It was a stroll in the park for 2011 BWF World Junior Championships bronze medallist Sameer Verma while he took on Aditya Mondal in men’s singles round of 128. The 29-year-old shuttler from Madhya Pradesh got the better of Mondal when he registered a 21-11, 21-13 victory in 31 minutes. Verma will now face Meiraba Maisnam Luwang in the next match.

For BAI’s U19 top-ranked player Dhruv Negi, 21 minutes were enough to register a 21-7, 21-11 victory over Prem Singh Chouhan. While Negi did not offer any chance to Chouhan in the first game as he raced to take lead. Chouhan, however, did resist in the second game, fighting for every point till the two players drew parity at 10-10. Negi then took control of the match and bagged the second game at 21-11 to set up his match with Orijit Chahila in the round of 64.