IND-W vs AUS-W Test Match: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, live telecast, venue

The one-off Test between India Women and Australia Women will begin on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Indian team is coming fresh off a 347-run victory over England Women just days ago, when they broke the record for the biggest win margin by runs in women’s Tests.



An in-form India will now look to register their first ever Test win in 10 outings against a highly rated Australian side, who have won four against India and drawn the rest. A total of seven matches will be played throughout the tour, with three ODIs and three T20I matches following the one-off Test.



Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming India Women vs Australia Women Test Match live coverage and broadcast:



What: India (W) vs. Australia (W) Test Match



When: December 21, 2023 (Day 1)



Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Time: 9:30 AM onwards



Live streaming in India: JioCinema



Live broadcast on TV in India: Sports18-1 SD & Sports18-1 HD

India Women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar.

Australia Women squad: Alyssa Healy (C), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Catch all the live action from the India Women vs Australia Women Test Match - Day 1 on Thursday, December 21, 2023, 9:30 AM onwards, LIVE & Exclusive on JioCinema and Sports18-1 SD + Sports18-1 HD