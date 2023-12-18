Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 18: Scores, Updates, Commentary
Catch all the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 18.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 18 Dec 2023 2:35 PM GMT
AIFF is set to approach 24 Indian-origin football players soon
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is looking at the possibility of selecting Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) for the national duty and will approach 24 such players soon, president Kalyan Chaubey said. One of the biggest debates in Indian football has been the inclusion of PIO and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and this move to approach players in the national team is welcoming.
- 18 Dec 2023 2:13 PM GMT
Fazza Dubai Para Badminton: Manasi/Thulasimathi win women's doubles gold
Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan emerged champions in women's doubles, while Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat signed off with two silver medals at the 5th Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International 2023 on Monday.
- 18 Dec 2023 12:49 PM GMT
Group stage draw for Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24 conducted
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are set to feature in another Kolkata derby as the groups for the upcoming Kalinga Super Cup were announced on Monday. The Super Cup is an inter-league knockout tournament played between teams from the Indian Super League and the I-League. The 16 participating teams are divided into four groups and will be played in a single round-robin format. Each group’s topper will advance to the semi-finals.
- 18 Dec 2023 9:29 AM GMT
Sourav Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
Sourav Kothari of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) won his maiden Senior National 15-Red snooker title, beating Paras Gupta of Uttar Pradesh 6-2 in the final on Sunday.
- 18 Dec 2023 8:13 AM GMT
Tennis Premier League: Bengaluru SG Mavericks crowned Champions
Season 5 of the Tennis Premier League came to an end after exhilarating displays throughout the tournament by the Bengaluru SG Mavericks, who were crowned champions.
- 18 Dec 2023 7:54 AM GMT
Highlights
Haryana emerged as the overall champions with 105 medals including 40 gold, 39 silver, and 26 bronze in the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games on Sunday. REPORT
Indian team for the Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off tie against Pakistan was announced on Saturday. The team includes Ramakumar Ramanathan, N Shriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Saketh Myneni, and Digvijay Pratap Singh, who is a reserve player in the squad. REPORT
Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila clinched the mixed doubles title while Sathish Kumar Karunakaran won the singles title at the Odisha Masters in Cuttack on Sunday. REPORT