Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 17: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 17.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch the live updates:
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2023 1:20 PM GMT
I-league 2023-24: Namdhari FC gets their second win of the season
Namdhari FC takes a 2-1 win over TRAU FC to broke their six matches winless run at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. They now have 8 points out of 10 matches.
TRAU FC could not maintain their momentum from last match where they gets their first win of the season. They are still struggling on the bottom of the table with 4 points out of 10 matches.
- 17 Dec 2023 12:50 PM GMT
Mumbai Khiladis names Aniket Pote as captain for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2
Mumbai Khiladis on Sunday announced Mumbai boy, Aniket Pote, as the captain for second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho, scheduled to be played from December 24 to January 14, 2024, in Cuttack, Odisha.
The 26-year-old all-rounder/attacker is one of the most decorated players in Kho Kho circuit having won gold medals for India including his stellar performance at the Asian Championship earlier this year. Pote’s performance in Season 1 has also ensured him a place in the Ultimate Kho Kho Dream Team.
- 17 Dec 2023 10:10 AM GMT
Odisha Masters 2023: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran takes the Men's Singles title
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran got better of youngster Ayush Shetty in an all-Indian final at the Odisha Masters in cuttack, Odisha.
This is first ever S100 title for the higher ranked Sathish, who takes the title after a three-setter win.
Final Score: Sathish - 21-18, 19-21, 21-14 - Ayush
- 17 Dec 2023 9:00 AM GMT
Odisha Masters 2023: Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto are the Champions
Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto wins their title clash against the top seeded Singapore pair of Hee Y and Tan W in a close three setter match which goes beyond deuce in the decider set at the Odisha Masters in Cuttack, Odisha.
This is the first ever S100 title for this Indian pair also the first win for them against their finals' opponent in the third meeting.
Final Score: Dhruv/ Tanisha - 17-21, 21-19, 23-21 - Hee/Tan
- 17 Dec 2023 7:20 AM GMT
Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-2 to Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament
Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium by 1-2 on Saturday in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Belgium won the match, riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel (37’). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India.
The match was intense from the first whistle, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but a goal was not forthcoming. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.
"The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre Ballenghien scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the halftime break.
- 17 Dec 2023 7:05 AM GMT
Odisha Masters 2023: Four title clashes for Indian shuttlers
Odisha Masters 2023 finals will see four out of five finals having Indian presence, starting from 1:00 PM IST at Cuttack, Odisha.
Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are going to their third consecutive final in 3 weeks.
- 17 Dec 2023 6:20 AM GMT
Table Tennis Nationals: PSPB men, RBI, Haryana women move to pre-quarters
The Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) men and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) women registered easy 3-0 wins over respective opponents to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Senior Nationals and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.
- 17 Dec 2023 6:05 AM GMT
What happened on December 16?
Find the full details here
Highlights
Indian women's cricket team decimated England by 347 runs in the one-off test match as Deepti Sharma emerged as the wrecker-in-chief. India bundled England for 131 in their second innings to record a huge victory as it stands as the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of women's test cricket - REPORT
Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-3 in a hard-fought Bronze medal match to Spain at the FIH Hockey Junior Men’s World Cup Malaysia 2023. Sunil Jojo (28’) scored the lone goal for India while Nicolas Alvarez (25’, 51’) and Pau Petchame (40’) scored for the winning side - REPORT
The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium 2-7 in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India - REPORT