Odisha Masters: Dhruv/Tanisha wins mixed doubles gold, Sathish wins singles

Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila clinched the mixed doubles title while Sathish Kumar Karunakaran won the singles title at the Odisha Masters in Cuttack on Sunday.

Mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto started the day with a gold medal as they won their title clash against the top-seeded Singaporean pair of Hee Y and Tan W in a close match (17-21, 21-19, 23-21) which went beyond deuce in the decider set.

This is the first-ever Super 100 title for this Indian pair and also the first win for them against their final opponent in the third meeting. Indian pair didn't have a good start as they dropped the first game to the world no.23 pair.

In the second game, they were comfortably leading 19-14 but the Singaporean pair made a comeback to equalize the score to 19-19. Dhruv/Tanisha won the second game 21-19.

The decider was a fiery battle as both pair kept fighting toe-to-toe and the score was tied at 21-21. The Indian pair finished the game with two quick points and clinched the title.

However, Tanisha couldn't do a double as she lost her women's doubles final with her Ashwini Ponnappa in straight games to the Indonesia pair of Puspitasari and Rachel Rose.

This was the third final for the Indian pair in three weeks with a gold medal at Guwahati Masters last week.

Congratulations Mix Doubles Champs of #OdishaMasters2023 Dhruv Kapila & Tanisha Crasto. 🏸🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yozzo2He5V — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) December 17, 2023

In men's singles, 22-year-old Sathish Kumar Karunakaran got the better of another youngster Ayush Shetty in an all-Indian final. This is the first ever S100 title for the higher-ranked Sathish, who takes the title after a tight three-setter (21-18, 19-21, 21-14) win.



This is the third Singles title of the year for Sathish Kumar Karunakaran after the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge and Chattisgarh India International Challenge.

In the men's doubles, the pair of Sai Pratheek K & Krishna Prasad Garaga closely missed out on the gold medal after losing a thrilling three-game encounter (22-20, 18-21, 17-21) against the Chinese Taipei Pair of Lin Bing Wei & Su Ching Heng.

Indian pair did make a comeback in the final set trailing 11-16 at one point to equalise 17-17 but after that lost 4 straight points on trot to lose the match.