Mohun Bagan, East Bengal clubbed in same group for Kalinga Super Cup

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are set to feature in another Kolkata derby as the groups for the upcoming Kalinga Super Cup were announced on Monday.

The Super Cup is an inter-league knockout tournament played between teams from the Indian Super League and the I-League. The 16 participating teams are divided into four groups and will be played in a single round-robin format. Each group’s topper will advance to the semi-finals.



Groups for Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giants, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, I-League 1



Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, I-League 2



Group C: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, I-League 3



Group D: FC Goa, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, I-League 4

The teams were divided into four pots, with the 12 ISL teams placed in Pots 1-3, according to their points per match in the ISL 2023-24 as of December 17, 2023.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, and Kerala Blasters were in Pot 1. Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, and NorthEast United FC were in Pot 2. Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and Hyderabad FC were in Pot 3. The three I-League teams were in Pot 4.

Five I-League teams confirmed their participation in the Kalinga Super Cup – Gokulam Kerala FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Inter Kashi, and Rajasthan United FC.

The top three of these teams, as per the I-League 2023-24 standings after the matches on December 24, 2023, will qualify directly for the Kalinga Super Cup group stage as I-League 1, I-League 2, and I-League 3, respectively.

The bottom two teams will contest a single-leg qualifying play-off on January 9 to determine the fourth and final I-League team in the group stage. This team, known as I-League 4, was not included in the draw pot and automatically got placed in Group D at Position D4.

The Kolkata derby promises to be a captivating draw, as is customary when Mohun Bagan faces East Bengal. A fresh chapter is set to unfold, adding a new dimension to the rich history of these clubs when they meet in the group stage.



Once again, the finalists, Odisha FC, reigning champions, and Bengaluru FC, are set to face each other in their group. Odisha FC will aim to replicate their previous success, but their current position at 4th in the ISL adds an intriguing element to their upcoming campaign.



Starting from the 2024 season, the Super Cup will be known as the Kalinga Super Cup. The upcoming season is scheduled to take place from January 9 to January 28, 2024.

All the matches are planned to be held at two different venues in Odisha.

The champions of the Kalinga Super Cup will be nominated to play in the ACL 2 Preliminary Stage of the AFC 2024-25 season.