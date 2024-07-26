Indian Hockey Squad at Olympic Games Paris 2024: Schedule, History

Hockey is a sport that has captivated the Indian masses for many years before getting lost in oblivion.

With a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian hockey team created history and ended a wait of medals for the past four decades.

While the wait for a medal has ended for Indian hockey fans, the elusive gold medal will be the target for the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team.

History of Indian Hockey at the Paris Olympics

The Indian hockey team has ruled the Olympics like an undisputed king with 12 medals including eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Starting in 1928, the Indian team played under the banner of British India with Jaipal Singh Munda leading the team to a gold medal defeating the Netherlands 3-0 in the final.

In 1932, the Indian hockey team led by Lal Shah Bokhari won a gold medal trumping Japan in a round-robin format.

Known as the magician, Dhyan Chand led the Indian team in 1936 to another gold defeating hosts Germany 8-1 in front of the home crowd.

As an independent country, India participated in the Olympics for the first time in 1948 and won the gold medal defeating Great Britain 4-0 in the final.

India would go on to win four more gold medals with the last medal coming in 1980 under the leadership of Vasudev Bhaskaran.

It took India 41 years reach the podium of Hockey again when Graham Reid coached and Manpreet Singh led Indian team defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal thriller.

Indian men's hockey squad for 2024 Paris Olympics

Goalkeeper: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh Alternate Athletes: Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Schedule of the Indian Hockey team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

27th July: India v New Zealand- 09:00 PM IST

29th July: India v Argentina- 04:15 PM IST

30th July: India v Ireland- 04:45 PM IST

01st August: India v Belgium- 01:30 PM IST

02nd August: India v Australia- 04:45 PM IST

04th August: Men's quarterfinal

06th August: Men's semi-final

08th August: Men's medal matches

