Hockey
Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: India v Spain - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION between India and Spain from Pool D game of Hockey World Cup 2023.
India start their World Cup campaign against Spain in Pool D.
The game will be played in the newly built Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela.
Live Updates
2023-01-13 12:34:30
- 13 Jan 2023 2:43 PM GMT
PAPI MAKES A STROKE SAVE!
Harmanpreet misses a penalty stroke as his stopped on the line by the Spanish stopper. and India waste a golden chance.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:32 PM GMT
Talking points from the Half:
- Indian defence has been compact and rarely gave away any chance.
- Amit Rohidas scored a screamer to open the scoring for India.
- Hardik Singh came up with a brilliant solo goal of his own.
- India has dominated the possession.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:25 PM GMT
Hardik Singh with second goal for India
A brilliant solo goal by Hardik. He controls the ball beautifully on his stick and enters the Spanish circle. He passes to Lalit but the ball creeps in the goal.
- 13 Jan 2023 2:23 PM GMT
India saves it.
The first battery of Indian defence stands strong along with Krishan Pathak.
