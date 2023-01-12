Hockey
Hockey World Cup 2023: Points Table, Standings, Pool Standings, Total Points
Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.
The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup is all set to kickstart on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with a clash between Argentina and South Africa.
Pool A
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
Goals Scored
|
Goals Conceded
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
1
|
Australia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Argentina
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
France
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
South Africa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Pool B
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
Goals Scored
|
Goals Conceded
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
1
|
Belgium
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Germany
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
South Korea
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Japan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Pool C
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
Goals Scored
|
Goals Conceded
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
1
|
Netherlands
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Malaysia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Chile
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Pool D
|
Position
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Lost
|
Drawn
|
Goals Scored
|
Goals Conceded
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
1
|
India
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
England
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Spain
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
Wales
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0