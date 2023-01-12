Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: Points Table, Standings, Pool Standings, Total Points

Take a look at the points table of the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup.

Hockey World Cup Trophy
X

Hockey World Cup Trophy

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-12T10:53:42+05:30

The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup is all set to kickstart on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with a clash between Argentina and South Africa.

Take a look at the points table of the Men's 2023 Hockey World Cup here.

Pool A

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

Goals Scored

Goals Conceded

Goal Difference

Points

1

Australia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Argentina

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

France

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

South Africa

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0


Pool B

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

Goals Scored

Goals Conceded

Goal Difference

Points

1

Belgium

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Germany

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

South Korea

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Japan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0


Pool C

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

Goals Scored

Goals Conceded

Goal Difference

Points

1

Netherlands

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

New Zealand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Malaysia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Chile

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0


Pool D

Position

Team

Matches Played

Won

Lost

Drawn

Goals Scored

Goals Conceded

Goal Difference

Points

1

India

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

England

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Spain

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Wales

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0


Hockey Hockey World Cup Indian Hockey 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X