Hockey World Cup 2023: Points Table, Standings, Pool Standings, Total Points

The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup is all set to kickstart on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar with a clash between Argentina and South Africa.

Take a look at the points table of the Men's 2023 Hockey World Cup here.

Pool A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0





Pool B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0





Pool C

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0





Pool D

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



