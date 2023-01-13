Hockey World Cup 2023: Why was Harmanpreet Singh's penalty stroke goal denied - Explained

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh was denied a penalty stroke goal in the team's opening encounter against Spain at the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Rourkela.

India were awarded a Penalty Stroke in the third quarter, following which their captain Harmanpreet Singh stepped up to take the shot.

The 27-year-old seemed to have scored with the stroke, but much to his dismay the replays showed otherwise.

Why was Harmanpreet Singh denied the penalty stroke goal against Spain?

Well for a moment everyone in the stadium including the Spanish players felt that Harmanpreet Singh had further extended India's lead with the penalty stroke.

But, the Spain goalkeeper Adrian Rafi had blocked the shot and the ball never really went past the goal line.

The replays further showed that the ball was indeed on the line and never past it to be counted as goal. It was a matter of inches and India were just on the wrong side of it.



