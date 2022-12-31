Biggest Cricket Matches and Tournaments to Look Forward to in 2023

The New Year is here but the world of cricket is not taking any time off. The sport has plenty going on right across the globe for fans to get their teeth stuck into. So while you're sweeping up after your New Year party, rest assured, there's a lot of cricket to look forward to both in the coming days but right through until we're ready to ring in 2024.



Here are the biggest matches and tournaments to get excited about this year.

Big Bash League

Never in the history of sport has there been a more Australian-sounding name for a league as Big Bash. This quintessentially Aussie competition launched in 2011, offering domestic Twenty20 cricket as a way to make the game more commercially friendly.

It's been a huge success and is currently part way through its 2022-23 season. Matches began on Tuesday 13th December and will continue until the final on Saturday 4th February.

At present, the Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes are the joint favourites to win, though the Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, and Melbourne Renegades aren't far behind.

Sri Lanka Tour of India

The Sri Lankan tour of India began on Tuesday 3rd January with the first T20 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai before moving to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

With those out of the way, the teams are moving on to One Day Internationals, with the third and final one taking place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

India goes into the tour as favourites, having won significantly more times when the two sides have come together. Having home-side advantage will also be a big help for the Indian National Cricket Team, though they will have to work for it as it won't be a walkover.

Indian Premier League

Of course, the biggest domestic cricket competition in the world is India's Premier League. Action gets underway in late March, with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Last year's league was won by the Gujarat Titans who beat the Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Following that success, they are favourites to win again in 2023 with cricket odds of 5/1, followed by the Deli Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore who are each on 6/1.

New Zealand Tour of Pakistan

Pakistan will welcome New Zealand in the spring, with the first of five T20 matches beginning at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday 13th April. This will be followed by a further five ODIs, two in late April, and three in early May.

Despite Pakistan losing 3-0 to England in late December, the Kiwi visitors are the underdogs for their tour. Most bookies think that playing at home will be just enough for Pakistan to have a small edge over their guests, though a New Zealand win and a draw both have short odds too - showing this will likely be a close one.