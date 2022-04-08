Mumbai City FC vs Al Shabab: Indians face Ever Banega's team on AFC Champions League debut

Mumbai City FC's task will be cut out at the AFC Champions League. They will begin their campaign against Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab at 10:45pm IST on Friday, April 8 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

"We will be looking to be the first Indian club to win 3 points at the Champions League. The level of our opponents will be higher than at the ISL but we know we are representing not just Mumbai but also all of India," Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham said at a virtual press conference two days earlier.

READ | AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC Squad, Schedule

Among the players the Indian club will be up against in their first CL outing will be versatile Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, who has been playing for the Riyadh club for the last two years. A member of Argentina's 2018 World Cup squad, Banega has been an integral part of the Al Shabab midfield - having registered seven goals and five assists in the season.

Banega is hardly the only high-profile opponent Mumbai have been preparing for. Also at Al Shabab is Luciano Vietto, who like Banega has played for many La Liga clubs - Valencia, Villareal, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid. Brazilian Carlos Alberto, the top scorer for Al Shabab this season with 14 goals, could be the most dangerous opponent. Alfred N'Diaye, an English Premier League journeyman, completes their quota of overseas players.

"The valuation of Al Shabab's players is 5-6 times what we have, but that is the sort of challenge that football offers," Buckingham had said.



But not just the players. Mumbai City FC will also be looking to overturn history. While they are making their debuts, their opponents are reputed names in the continent. Al Shabab are the first Saudi club to win the Saudi Premier League in 1991. They won three Saudi Premier League titles in a row in 1991, 1992, 1993. The six-time national champions have made nine appearances in the AFC Champions League, reaching the semi-finals once (2010), the quarter-finals twice (2006, 2013), and round of 16 thrice (2009, 2011, 2014).

FC Goa became the first Indian club to participate in the AFC Champions League last year, returning with 3 points from three drawn games. If Mumbai have to go one better, the opening match might just be the best chance.

Mumbai City FC vs Al Shabab Match Details

Date: April 8, 2022



Time: 10:45 PM (IST)

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Channel: Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Hotstar