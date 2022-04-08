Football
AFC Champions League LIVE: Mumbai City FC 0-1 Al Shabab — Live Score, Goals, Updates
Mumbai City FC are just the second Indian club to qualify for the Asian Champions League. No Indian team has won a match in the history of this tournament - so far.
AFC Champions League LIVE: Mumbai City FC are facing Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia in a Group B clash of the Asian Champions League on Friday. This is the first time the Mumbai side are appearing in the continent's most prestigious event. They qualified for this by topping the league stages of the ISL 2020-21 season.
- 8 April 2022 6:17 PM GMT
Controversial penalty call
The second half is ready to get underway.
- 8 April 2022 6:03 PM GMT
Half Time: Mumbai 0-1 Al Shabab
Mumbai respond! Changte first swings in a cross from the right, then Bheke. There is a penalty shout as Cassio seems to have been pulled down, but the ref waves play on.
Phurba wanders out of his goal again! Not as costly this time, but the Mumbai goalkeeper is going off line far too frequently. The ball almost falls for Vikram in space as the first half winds down. Almost.
Banega's goal from the penalty spot the difference between the two sides at HT.
- 8 April 2022 5:52 PM GMT
36' - Banega scores, Mumbai 0-1 Al Shabab
Mumbai survive a scramble in the box now as Banega builds up an attack and Phurba gets his hand to the ball but cannot collect. And two minutes later, Al Shabab squander another chance. Things looking ominous for Mumbai all of a sudden.
Vikram gets an yellow card for a late tackle. Banega is furious with Vikram, the ref needed to assure him he's dealt with the Indian. Vikram puts in a challenge on Banega himself a minute later and wins the ball.
But then disaster! Phurba tackles inside the box - very narrowly, Mumbai claim it's a free kick - and it's a penalty. And Banega scores.
- 8 April 2022 5:40 PM GMT
25' - Mumbai have a narrow escape
Cassio finds Bipin with a great pass, who has a chance to show his pace again, but his cross cannot find Vikram.
Jahouh then in a heated altercation. That has silenced the megaphones that were blasting out cheers for the Al Shabab side. Mumbai enjoying a spell of possession, but it's all in midfield for now.
Al Shabab dangerous on the counter again. The shot rolls narrowly wide of the Mumbai goal.
- 8 April 2022 5:32 PM GMT
16' - Mumbai 0-0 Al Shabab
Fall makes a great tackle on the edge of the Mumbai box.
Al Shabab have shaded the attacks, but Mumbai have given a fine display of themselves so far.
- 8 April 2022 5:27 PM GMT
10' - Mandar Rao forces Al Shabab goalkeeper into action
Mandar Rao! A great long ball from him finds Bipin in space again. Then it's forces the Saudi keeper to make a save with a cross-turned-attempt.
Al Shabab then have a chance to counter, but it's Bipin who is fastest as India fall back.
- 8 April 2022 5:22 PM GMT
5' - Bipin shoots wide
Mumbai City get their first attack of the day! Bipin shoots from the edge of the box but it's wide and the goalkeeper is not called upon.
- 8 April 2022 5:19 PM GMT
2' - Al Shabab begin attacks
Mumbai go to Jahouh to distribute the ball but Al Shabab win back the ball and try to launch the first attack. And the first save from Phurba is required in the 2nd minute. A weak shot needs to be parried behind for a corner.
- 8 April 2022 5:15 PM GMT
Kick-off
Mourtada Fall and Ever Banega the two captains with the final handshakes. And it's time!
- 8 April 2022 5:03 PM GMT
Final countdown
Less than 15 minutes to kick-off.