Football

AFC Champions League LIVE: Mumbai City FC 0-1 Al Shabab — Live Score, Goals, Updates

Mumbai City FC are just the second Indian club to qualify for the Asian Champions League. No Indian team has won a match in the history of this tournament - so far.

AFC Champions League LIVE: Mumbai City FC 0-1 Al Shabab — Live Score, Goals, Updates
Mumbai City FC are the 2nd Indian club in the ACL. (Mumbai City FC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-08T23:47:20+05:30

AFC Champions League LIVE: Mumbai City FC are facing Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia in a Group B clash of the Asian Champions League on Friday. This is the first time the Mumbai side are appearing in the continent's most prestigious event. They qualified for this by topping the league stages of the ISL 2020-21 season.

READ | Mumbai City FC Squad, Champions League Fixtures

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

