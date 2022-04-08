AFC Champions League - All you need to know, Mumbai City FC Schedule, Squad, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Asia's annual continental football competition, the AFC Champions League got underway on Thursday. Making their debut in the event is India's very own Mumbai City FC. Here, we bring to you everything you need to know about the Des Buckingham coached side.

How did Mumbai City FC qualify for AFC Champions League?

Mumbai City FC made it to the AFC Champions League after topping the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield in the 2020-21 season. They are the second Indian team to make it to the AFC Champions League, after FC Goa who competed in the previous edition.

Mumbai City FC Schedule

This is how Mumbai City FC's schedule for the AFC Champions League looks like:

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab - April 8 (10:45 PM IST)



Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City FC - April 11 (10:45 PM IST) Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City FC - April 14 (10:45 PM IST) Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira - April 18 (10:45 PM IST) Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City FC - April 22 (10:45 PM IST) Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - April 26 (10:45 PM IST)

Mumbai City FC Squad

This is how Mumbai City FC shapes up for the AFC Champions League

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh



Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Desai Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Vinit Rai, Naorem Tndomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Lallianzuala Chhangte Where to Watch? You can catch all the LIVE action of AFC Champions League on Star Sports 3 on television. Live Streaming Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the event in India, you can also stream all the games LIVE on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.







