Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football event starts today, full schedule and complete guide for Day 1
The Men's football event starts today at the Tokyo Olympics, here is what you should know about today's matches.
Men's football at the Olympics kicks off today at 1 pm IST, and there are eight matches in store for you. The tournament kicks off with former World Champions Spain and African powerhouse Egypt. At 1:30 pm, there is a double kickoff as 2012 Olympics gold medalists Mexico take on current World Champions France at 1:30 pm, and New Zeland take on South Korea in the second match.
African Heavyweights Ivory Coast takes on Saudi Arabia, a match that kicks off Group D. The match will feature two Manchester United stars Amad Diallo and Eric Bailly, and is scheduled to start at 2 pm IST. The 2004 and 2008 Olympics gold medalists in the men's football event Argentina open their tournament against the Socceroos, i.e. Australia, the match starts at 4 pm IST.
Next up is the host nation Japan that starts its campaign against South Africa at 4:30 pm. The Group B opener between Honduras and Romania is also set to start at 4:30 pm IST. The Olympics actually makes you ask the question 'How much football is too much football?'. Eight games, four starting at the same time, and puts you in the dilemma of which one to watch and which one to miss!
The last match that kicks off at 5 pm IST today is the match that everyone will be waiting to start. It's Brazil vs Germany, the two teams that closed the football event at the Olympics last year, start the football event this year for Group D. It's a battle of two iconic countries known for their football.
Here are the complete squads of every team participating in the men's football event at the Tokyo Olympics.
What are the Groups at the Men's Event in the Olympics?
Group A: Japan,South Africa, Mexico and France.
Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras and Romania
Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia
Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia
Complete fixtures for today:
Thursday, 22nd July
Egypt vs Spain (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
New Zealand vs South Korea (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Mexico vs France (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium
Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Argentina vs Australia (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Japan vs South Africa (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium
Honduras vs Romania (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Brazil vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium
Where to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?
You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC
