Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football event starts today, full schedule and complete guide for Day 1

Men's football at the Olympics kicks off today at 1 pm IST, and there are eight matches in store for you. The tournament kicks off with former World Champions Spain and African powerhouse Egypt. At 1:30 pm, there is a double kickoff as 2012 Olympics gold medalists Mexico take on current World Champions France at 1:30 pm, and New Zeland take on South Korea in the second match.

African Heavyweights Ivory Coast takes on Saudi Arabia, a match that kicks off Group D. The match will feature two Manchester United stars Amad Diallo and Eric Bailly, and is scheduled to start at 2 pm IST. The 2004 and 2008 Olympics gold medalists in the men's football event Argentina open their tournament against the Socceroos, i.e. Australia, the match starts at 4 pm IST.

Next up is the host nation Japan that starts its campaign against South Africa at 4:30 pm. The Group B opener between Honduras and Romania is also set to start at 4:30 pm IST. The Olympics actually makes you ask the question 'How much football is too much football?'. Eight games, four starting at the same time, and puts you in the dilemma of which one to watch and which one to miss!

The last match that kicks off at 5 pm IST today is the match that everyone will be waiting to start. It's Brazil vs Germany, the two teams that closed the football event at the Olympics last year, start the football event this year for Group D. It's a battle of two iconic countries known for their football.





Here are the complete squads of every team participating in the men's football event at the Tokyo Olympics.



What are the Groups at the Men's Event in the Olympics?

Group A: Japan,South Africa, Mexico and France.

Group B: New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras and Romania

Group C: Egypt, Spain, Argentina and Australia

Group D: Brazil, Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia

Complete fixtures for today: Thursday, 22nd July



Egypt vs Spain (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

New Zealand vs South Korea (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Mexico vs France (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium

Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium

Argentina vs Australia (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

Japan vs South Africa (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium

Honduras vs Romania (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Brazil vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium





Where to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC





Who do you think will go all the way in the tournament and go back home with the gold? Let us know in the comments below?