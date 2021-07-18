Tokyo 2020: A complete guide to Men's Football at the Tokyo Olympics

The Men's football at the Olympics kicks off July 22 and runs until August 7.

There are 15 other men's teams from different national confederations along with hosts Japan that has qualified for the 27th edition of the men's football event at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

The 16 participating nations have been divided into four groups of four, including top seeds that comprise hosts Japan, Korea Republic, Argentina, and Brazil. The format will be a single round-robin format in the groups, and the top two advance to the quarter-finals, i.e., the knockout stages of the competition.

Here are the entire squads of every men's team that is taking part in the Olympics.

According to the Olympics rules, the men's football teams are restricted to under-23 players except for three overage players in every squad. Those born on or after January 1, 1997, have been rostered in the respective teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

Japan will host the Men's Olympic football tournament across seven venues in six different host cities - Kashima, Rifu, Saitama, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Yokohama. The final of the event will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7.

The host country, Japan, is called the land of the rising sun and has a one-time zone for the entire country. The matches in the football event will kick off between 1:30 pm and 5 pm, and eight matches are scheduled to happen on the same day.





Where to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?





The Men's Olympic football Tokyo 2020 will be telecasted on the Sony Pictures Network India channels. The Coverage will begin live at 1 pm IST. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and their website.