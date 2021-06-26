Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 Football: Complete squads of teams in Men's football event

Here are the complete squads of all the men's football teams participating country in the Olympics in Tokyo:

X

Dani Alves to lead the line for Brazil at the Olympic Games (Source: Sky Sports)

By

Siddharth Mishra

Updated: 2021-06-26T14:34:18+05:30

The football tournaments for both men and women, at Tokyo 2021 will start from Wednesday, July 22 – two days before the opening ceremony and will go til Saturday, August 8.Here are the countries that have announced their squads for the events.

BRAZIL

The 18 man squad announced by the Brazilian Football Federation for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Grêmio)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio)

Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)

FRANCE

The 18 man squad announced by the French Football Federation for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Goalkeepers: G. Larssonneur, P. Bernardoni.

Defenders: B. Badiashile, A. Caci, P. Kalulu, C. Michelin, W. Saliba, M. Sarr.

Midfielders: E. Camavinga, M. Caqueret, J. Ikone, T. Savanier, F. Thauvin, L. Tousart.

Forwards: Andre-Pierre Gignac, A. Gouiri, R. Kolo Muani, A. Nordin.


NEW ZEALAND

The 18 man squad announced by the NZ Football Federation and the NZ Olympics Comittee for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Goalkeepers: Michael Woud, Jamie Searle

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, George Stanger

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Marko Stamenic, Gianni Stensness

Forwards: Joey Champness, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

Travelling reserves: Matthew Garbett, Ben Old, Alex Paulsen, Sam Sutton

Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics tokyo 2020 
