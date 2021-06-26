Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 Football: Complete squads of teams in Men's football event
Here are the complete squads of all the men's football teams participating country in the Olympics in Tokyo:
The football tournaments for both men and women, at Tokyo 2021 will start from Wednesday, July 22 – two days before the opening ceremony and will go til Saturday, August 8.Here are the countries that have announced their squads for the events.
BRAZIL
The 18 man squad announced by the Brazilian Football Federation for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Grêmio)
Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio)
Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)
FRANCE
The 18 man squad announced by the French Football Federation for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Goalkeepers: G. Larssonneur, P. Bernardoni.
Defenders: B. Badiashile, A. Caci, P. Kalulu, C. Michelin, W. Saliba, M. Sarr.
Midfielders: E. Camavinga, M. Caqueret, J. Ikone, T. Savanier, F. Thauvin, L. Tousart.
Forwards: Andre-Pierre Gignac, A. Gouiri, R. Kolo Muani, A. Nordin.
NEW ZEALAND
The 18 man squad announced by the NZ Football Federation and the NZ Olympics Comittee for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.Goalkeepers: Michael Woud, Jamie Searle
Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Callan Elliot, Dane Ingham, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, George Stanger
Midfielders: Joe Bell, Clayton Lewis, Marko Stamenic, Gianni Stensness
Forwards: Joey Champness, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood
Travelling reserves: Matthew Garbett, Ben Old, Alex Paulsen, Sam Sutton