Who is Manvir Singh? Here are 10 things to know about India's goal scorer against Oman

The Indian football team came back after nearly a year without international football with a strong performance against Oman. Despite missing key player Sunil Chhetri, there were ten debutants and several stars who showed up and delivered a brilliant performance.

One amongst them was goal scorer Manvir Singh. Here are ten things to know about the 25-year-old striker.

Background

He was born on November 6, 1995 and hails from Punjab.

Youth Career

Manvir Singh is a youth product of the famed Minerva Academy from where he was signed by Mohammedan FC in 2016.

Indian Super League Career

His first ISL Club was FC Goa whom he signed for in July 2017. He was mainly deployed as a substitute and made a total of 47 appearances in three years out of which he scored three goals. However, in August 2020, he signed a three-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Transfer Fee



Manvir Singh was sold from FC Goa for a total of INR 80 lakh.

Position and Team Role

He is a designated forward/striker under ATK Mohun Bagan and has been used in altered formations of 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 as well. He has played a total of 23 matches, scored 6 goals and has racked up three assists in that period.

Career Turning Point

He was called up alongside Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh and Davinder Singh for the national team camp back in 2017 after a series of fine performances in the AFC Under 23 Championships. This was after a fine performance for the Indian team against Turkmenistan in a 3-1 victory where he scored the equalising goal in the last qualifying match.

Manvir Singh's goal was India's first goal from open-play after 614 minutes. They had last scored from open-play vs DPR Korea in July 2019, 8 games ago. Thriving. #INDOMA #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue — Aditya Warty (@AnalystAdi) March 25, 2021

National Team Debut



He made his debut for India at the age of 22. Stephen Constantine brought him on as a substitute in the 87th minute and replaced Jeje Lapekhlua against Mauritius.

First International Senior Team Goal

He had to wait a whole year before finally scoring his debut goal against the Maldives in the 2018 SAFF Championships. He scored two subsequent goals against Pakistan in the semi-finals of the same tournament.





Career Highlights



He scored the winning goal for West Bengal against Goa in the Santosh Trophy final in 2017 and has also won the Indian Super Cup in 2019.

What to Expect

He has been described as a versatile striker with a promising career ahead of him owing to his promising start in the national and international domain. Having already made his mark in the ISL, and with a goal to his name against Oman in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, Manvir Singh is one to watch out for in the near future.