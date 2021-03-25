Football
India vs Oman LIVE: Live Blog, Updates, Score and Result
India versus Oman kicks off in less than an hour's time and you can follow all the action right here on our LIVE Blog.
It's finally here. After an enormously long wait of 492 days, the Indian football team takes to the field tonight as they square off against Oman in an international friendly. The match at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai will be the first of two friendlies that India plays ahead of their remaining three 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Follow our LIVE Blog for all the latest goings on in tonight's match as the Indian team, sans captain Sunil Chhetri, takes on Oman.
Live Updates
- 25 March 2021 2:20 PM GMT
Bipin almost put through on goal
34'
Manvir wins the ball from the Omani central midfielder and Bipin Singh is almost put through on goal before the centre back intervenes and clears the ball. It remains goalless.
- 25 March 2021 2:18 PM GMT
It's a battle of attrition at the moment
With less than 15 minutes remaining in the first half, neither team has been able to break the deadlock.
Score 0-0
- 25 March 2021 2:12 PM GMT
SAVED by Amrinder
27'
Amrinder Singh guesses the right direction and saves the penalty with ease.
- 25 March 2021 2:12 PM GMT
PENALTY to Oman
26'
Rowllin Borges brings down the Omani number 9 inside the box. Penalty.
- 25 March 2021 2:11 PM GMT
Another Oman shot goes over
24'
Yet another attempt from Oman is off target as a shot from the edge of the box fails to trouble Amrinder.
- 25 March 2021 2:10 PM GMT
India giving away cheap free-kicks
India is giving away a lot of cheap free-kicks and might well end up regretting that by the end of this match.
- 25 March 2021 2:08 PM GMT
Corner for Oman
22'
A well-worked move from Oman is just about cleared by Akash Mishra inside the box but it is still a corner.
- 25 March 2021 2:02 PM GMT
Another close shave for India
16'
Yet again Oman easily get inside India's penalty box but Ashutosh Mehta makes a vital clearance just as the striker is about to get his shot away.
- 25 March 2021 2:00 PM GMT
Miss from close range
14'
Oman curate a beautiful passing move down the left but are unable to apply the finishing touch as the final shot is well wide of the goal. They are getting closer though.
- 25 March 2021 1:58 PM GMT
India comes close from a corner
12'
Bipin Singh's corner takes a couple of deflections but doesn't trouble the Omani keeper before going out for a goal-kick.