Football

India vs Oman LIVE: Live Blog, Updates, Score and Result

India versus Oman kicks off in less than an hour's time and you can follow all the action right here on our LIVE Blog.

India Oman Live Blog
X

Indian football team (Source: AIFF)

By

Sayan Chatterjee

Updated: 2021-03-25T19:50:57+05:30

It's finally here. After an enormously long wait of 492 days, the Indian football team takes to the field tonight as they square off against Oman in an international friendly. The match at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai will be the first of two friendlies that India plays ahead of their remaining three 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Follow our LIVE Blog for all the latest goings on in tonight's match as the Indian team, sans captain Sunil Chhetri, takes on Oman.

Indian Football Indian Football Team 
