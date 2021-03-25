India vs Oman — Manvir Singh helps Blue Tigers draw; Full match report

A new-look India, with six debutants in the starting line-up, fought back to hold higher-ranked Oman to a draw in an international friendly on Thursday at the Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.



Oman went ahead in the first half after Chinglensana deflected a cross into his own net but India drew level through Manvir Singh's header in the second half.

Igor Stimac started with a 4-3-3 setup with Amrinder Singh in goal, Chinglensana Singh and Sandesh Jhingan as the two centre backs, and Ashutosh Mehta and Akash Mishra operating on the sides. Rowllin Borges, Jeakson Singh, and Suresh Singh Wangjam manned the midfield while Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and Manvir Singh played as the front three.

The Blue Tigers got off to a slow start with Oman dominating possession and dictating the play and they got their first chance as early as the fourth minute. As the match progressed, they controlled the proceedings.

Under pressure, the Indians started committing silly fouls and soon, Oman were awarded a penalty after Rowllin brought down their forward inside the 18-yard box. However, Amrinder stepped up, guessed the right direction and stopped what was a really tame effort for a penalty kick.