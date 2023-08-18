Durand Cup LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC- Updates, Scores, Blog

In what promises to be a gripping encounter, Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC are set to square off in a crucial Group C clash that could determine their fate in the knockout stage of the Durand Cup today at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 6 PM .

Bengaluru FC are currently second on the points table with one point and Kerala Blasters sit on the last position. Today's clash will decide the outcome of group C as the race for direct qualification for knockouts is still wide open between Gokulam Kerala FC and Bengaluru FC.

Get all the LIVE Updates here: