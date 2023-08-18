Football
Durand Cup LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC- Updates, Scores, Blog
Bengaluru FC will take on bitter rivals Kerala Blasters FC in a crucial group stage game. Get all the LIVE updates here.
In what promises to be a gripping encounter, Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC are set to square off in a crucial Group C clash that could determine their fate in the knockout stage of the Durand Cup today at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 6 PM .
Bengaluru FC are currently second on the points table with one point and Kerala Blasters sit on the last position. Today's clash will decide the outcome of group C as the race for direct qualification for knockouts is still wide open between Gokulam Kerala FC and Bengaluru FC.
Get all the LIVE Updates here:
Live Updates
- 18 Aug 2023 12:59 PM GMT
26' Corner for KBFC!
Adrian Luna takes it but Amit Gope clears it out of the box. Salam again tries to go on a counter attack from it but Luna clears it.
- 18 Aug 2023 12:53 PM GMT
21' BFC on the counter!
It is Salam again through the right flank. He beats the last defender but Sachin Suresh makes a timely outing to clear it.
- 18 Aug 2023 12:49 PM GMT
17' Throw in for BFC!
Throw in for Bengaluru FC from a good spot but it ends up as a counter from the Blasters. Vibin Mohanan is fouled by Salam to defend the counter and a free kick is awarded to KBFC.
- 18 Aug 2023 12:46 PM GMT
13' GOOOAALLLL!
Justine Emmanuel breaks the deadlock in the13th minute to take the lead for Kerala Blasters. A miss-pass from Harsh ends up with Rahul KP. He finds Justine inside the box and he makes no mistake.
BFC 0 - 1 KBFC
- 18 Aug 2023 12:43 PM GMT
10' Bengaluru FC trying to press the defense!
Bengaluru FC are trying to hit on the counters, Salam Jhonson Singh putting immense pressure on the right side of the defence.
- 18 Aug 2023 12:40 PM GMT
6' Corner for KBFC!
Prabir Das takes the corner, curves the ball into the box. Rahul KP with a towering header but off target.
- 18 Aug 2023 12:35 PM GMT
2' First counter from Bengaluru FC!
A good longball from the defense to Salam Jhonson Singh from the right flank, he could be offside but takes a shot but it goes just wide.
- 18 Aug 2023 12:31 PM GMT
KICK OFF!
The ball is rolling at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. Bengaluru FC are in their traditional blue jersey and are playing from right to left.