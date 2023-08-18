Asian Games
Football

Bengaluru FC will take on bitter rivals Kerala Blasters FC in a crucial group stage game. Get all the LIVE updates here.

Durand Cup LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC- Updates, Scores, Blog
KBFC vs BFC 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Aug 2023 12:59 PM GMT

In what promises to be a gripping encounter, Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC are set to square off in a crucial Group C clash that could determine their fate in the knockout stage of the Durand Cup today at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata at 6 PM .

Bengaluru FC are currently second on the points table with one point and Kerala Blasters sit on the last position. Today's clash will decide the outcome of group C as the race for direct qualification for knockouts is still wide open between Gokulam Kerala FC and Bengaluru FC.

Get all the LIVE Updates here:

Live Updates

2023-08-18 11:45:13
Durand CupKerala BlastersBengaluru FC
