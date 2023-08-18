2023 Durand Cup Quarterfinals: Teams Qualified, Points Required, Group Scenarios

The group stages of the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup are nearing their conclusion. Three teams have secured their places in the quarter-finals by being group toppers on the Durand Cup 2023 points table, leaving five spots still open.

There will be a separate draw for the Durand Cup quarterfinals after all the eight teams are known to determine the Durand Cup quarterfinal fixture list.



Teams qualified — Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, East Bengal FC

Teams on verge of qualification — Mumbai City FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Army Red

Gokulam and Army Red still have an anxious wait before their spots are safe, but the fight to the death which will go on till the end of the group stages on Tuesday is going to be for the two spots in the quarters to be filled by the two 2nd-placed teams across the six groups with the highest points. In case of a tie, goal difference will be considered.

Teams fighting for qualification — Mohun Bagan (6 points from 3 matches) | Northeast United (4 points from 2 matches) | Odisha/Rajasthan (both 3 points from 2 matches) | Mohammedan/Jamshedpur (both 3 points from 2 matches) | Delhi (2 points from 2 matches)/Hyderabad (1 point from 2 matches) | Bengaluru (1 point from 1 match)/Kerala Blasters (0 points from 1 match)

Best second-placed teams

Two of the following teams will be in the last 8 of the Durand Cup quarters.

Team Points GD Mohun Bagan SG 6 points from 3 matches +6 Northeast United 4 points from 2 matches +4 Odisha FC OR Rajasthan United FC

3 points from 2 matches 0









0 Mohammedan SC OR Jamshedpur FC

3 points from 2 matches -1









-4 Delhi FC OR Hyderabad FC 2 points from 2 matches

1 point from 2 matches 0

-2 Bengaluru FC OR Kerala Blasters 1 point from 1 match

0 points from 1 match 0

-1

Group Scenarios

Group A: East Bengal emerged as a surprise package, clinching the Kolkata derby and securing top spot with 7 points. Mohun Bagan, who have already played all their matches, are overwhelming favourites to go through as one of the best 2nd-placed teams. Their goal difference of +6 means that teams in other groups need massive wins to overtake them.

Group B: Mumbai City FC, having won both their games, are 1 point away from sealing their qualification. The battle for second spot will be between Mohammedan Sporting and Jamshedpur FC, both of whom have 3 points from 2 matches. However, their negative goal difference means that they need to win their last group match by more than seven goals to go through to the quarters.

Group C: Gokulam Kerala are the favorites in Group C with 6 points from 2 matches but the winner of the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters match on Friday could yet throw up a surprise in this group. If BFC win, they could eventually finish up as group toppers and automatic qualifiers if they also win their last match against Gokulam. If KBFC win, they also stand a chance of going through as a 2nd-placed team if they can have a goal difference of 7 in their 2 remaining matches.

Group D: FC Goa has already qualified and NorthEast United FC are overwhelming favourites to go through to the quarters from this group. Northeast United need to win their last group match against Downtown Heroes for both teams to go through.

Group E: Chennaiyin FC have secured their place in the knockout stage with six points from two games. No other team in Group E has a chance to qualify.

Group F: Army Red, the only team from the Army with a chance to go to the quarters, still have a battle coming up against Rajasthan United FC. If Army Red win that match, their spot is secured. Else, the group comes down to a three-way contest between Army Red, Rajasthan United and Odisha FC.