The Gym Alternative - Skateboarding

The Gym Alternative is a series that focuses on becoming fitter outside of treadmills and pumping iron.



With its inclusion as a sport in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, skateboarding can be considered far from a dead sport. What was once started in the early 1960s as a tarmac alternative for surfing has since turned into a worldwide phenomenon. Names like Tony Hawk and Rodney Mullen are common even outside of skating fraternities.

In India, skateboarding had always been under wraps until the building of the first skate park in 2003. This was done by Nick Smith, a pro-skater from the UK who is the go-to name for India's skateboarding revolution. Since then, there are over 11 skate parks spread across the country in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Ranchi, and more. Most cities with access to skateparks have built an underground community of people who admire the sport and practice it consistently.

Skateboarding can be defined as a sport, recreational activity, or a form of artistic expression. It is associated with freestyle BMX due to the common use of skate parks by both. However, they vary as you cannot perform an Ollie on a BMX. It has also come under the influence of hip-hop, reggae, and rock, which further popularized the sport.

However, many people fail to realize how skating is the perfect way to get fit and learn a few tricks. Here are some ways how skating helps develop fitness.

Balance

The most obvious factor of fitness involved in skateboarding is balance. This means a strong core is essential for starting in skateboarding. The core is a group of muscles involving the abdominal muscles (abs), obliques, and lower back. Having a core can help in proper weight management and balance. The core is the basic element to fitness in skateboarding, as you cannot skate without balance. However, skaters might opt to practice static strength, which is holding muscles under tension for a certain duration. This is because skating does not necessarily involve the full range of motion for the core. While some may simply be born with good balance, it can be developed and trained with regular exercise and practice.

Strength Training

A lot of skating relies on practicing movement over and over. Once you have mastered movement and balance on the skateboard, it is time to learn ollies and kickflips. However, you must keep in mind that the human body was not meant for skateboarding. A lot of tricks involve high impact on joints which is where strength training comes in. Developing good connective tissue and muscle strength can help in minimizing injuries caused by landing impact. Skating strengthens the hip flexors and the core and will push you to do strength training for better strength and muscle health throughout the body.

However, wearing safety gear while skateboarding is important to avoid injuries that are out of your control.




