Simone Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts ever. But how does she train?

Simone Biles is undoubtedly one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world. Her feats have earned her numerous medals as a gymnast and might even prove as a successor to retired Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci. Comăneci was the first gymnast at the Olympic Games to receive a perfect score of 10.0. She achieved this seven times in the Montreal 1976 Summer Olympics at the age of 14.



Yurchenko Double Pike Biles performed the Yurchenko Double Pike, becoming the first female among five other male gymnasts to successfully execute this move. This gravity-defying move begins with a round-off back handspring succeeded by two flips in the pike position. Performing this means that Biles would have had to be at the top of her fitness game, both physically and mentally. Here are a few insights on how she trains to be one of the best. Simone Biles' Fitness Routine A gymnast's workout routine makes them one of the most skilled athletes in any bodyweight discipline. This requires strict discipline, especially in Biles' case as one of the world's best gymnasts. In an interview with Women's Health, she explained her training routine for five days every week. "In the morning, I usually get up between 7:40 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., and then I'll brush my teeth, do my hair, and just throw on my leotard and my clothes and go to the kitchen. I make breakfast, which is usually Kellogg's Red Berries or egg whites, and then I go to the gym that's only 10 minutes away. I have practice from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then I drive home and eat lunch, which is either chicken or fish so I get the protein. I grab a quick snack and head back to the gym from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and usually have more routines. After that, I either have therapy at the gym or home and then I eat dinner and chill and do it all again the next day." She also shared insights on cross-training and how it helped her performance. "Last year we did cross-training. We swam twice a week—almost a mile! I swore I was going to drown, it was so hard, and then we would run. And the year before that we would bike 10 miles outside once a week. If we didn't bike, we would run a mile before practice, and as soon as we finished the mile we'd have to go inside and do a beam routine. My legs were absolute jello. But it got easier because the cross-training helped." Simone Biles' Diet Simone Biles trains twice a day for a total of 6 hours. This involves a lot of strength training, circuit training, endurance training, and gymnastics. To cope up with such a heavy training schedule, she supplements her nutrition with a balanced diet. She told Well and Good, "What I eat depends on the day and how I'm feeling, but sometimes I like to get up and have a protein waffle in the morning for breakfast with some fruit. For lunch, it's usually chicken and some vegetables. I like to eat fish with vegetables and rice. If I get hungry between meals, my go-to healthy snack is plantain chips." Simone told Insider that a pepperoni pizza is her go-to cheat meal after gymnastics meets. She also uses protein shakes to meet her everyday protein intake, build, and maintain muscle.



