Global Running Day 2021: Significance and health benefits of running

Global Running Day is celebrated every year on the first Wednesday of June. This day celebrates running as a sport and form of fitness. Global Running Day has a website where people of all ages can submit their names and take part in any running activity.



Global Running Day first began in the United States when it was initially known as National Running Day. The first Global Running Day was celebrated in 2016 where over 2.5 million people across the world pledged to run over 9 million miles. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Global Running Day went virtual.

Significance

Global Running Day's website states the following, "Global Running Day is a worldwide celebration of running that encourages everyone to get moving. This day plays an important role, reminding us of the positives that running can offer and the power of unification. Its mission seems more important than ever right now, as people everywhere attempt to stay active and healthy. During these challenging times, many people are turning to running as a solution to help release anxiety, gain perspective, cope with cabin fever, and keep up wellbeing." In 2021, Global Running Day will be held virtually due to the coronavirus.

How does running help?

Running has several physical and mental health benefits. Developing cardiovascular endurance can improve heart health and greatly reduce the chances of coronary heart disease. Running also provides an endorphin boost. This has proven ideal in many cases as running is prescribed as a form of therapy. It is one of the most cost-effective and versatile ways to keep fit, lose weight or simply remain active. Sprinting or marathon running have their own set of benefits such as increased type 2 muscle fibers which can improve leg strength and power, help improve metabolism, and reduce chances of being affected by diseases.