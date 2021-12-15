Ganguly's claim, Kohli's bombshell and a missed press conference: A timeline

Virat Kohli was removed from ODI captaincy through the footnote of a press release by the BCCI on December 8. Exactly a week later, Kohli broke his silence on the matter, capping off an eventful week in Indian cricket.

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma was reportedly scheduled to address a press conference on the timeline of events but this was cancelled later in the day on Wednesday, December 15.



Timeline of events

December 8 - Kohli removed as ODI skipper

BCCI removed Kohli as ODI skipper through the last line of a press release announcing the Test squad for South Africa. Naming an 18-member Test squad, the Indian board also stated that Rohit Sharma will take over the ODI captaincy along with the T20I captaincy.

December 9 - BCCI posts tribute to Kohli's ODI captaincy

Following comments that BCCI should have shown more respect to Kohli, who has a win percentage of over 70 in ODIs, the BCCI posted a tribute on Twitter.

December 12 - Ganguly's version of events



BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, speaking to media, said he had spoken to Virat Kohli and asked him not to give up the T20I captaincy.

"I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up T20 captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen. Because I have captained for a long period of time; therefore, I know. Also, they wanted only one white-ball captain. And that's why this decision," Ganguly said.

December 13 - Reports of Kohli, Rohit dropping out of tours

Rohit Sharma dropped out of the upcoming Test tour of South Africa with a hamstring injury, while there were reports of Kohli having also requested BCCI for a break in the ODI series to follow, where he would be playing under Rohit's captaincy for the first time.

December 14 - Azharuddin comments on 'rift' between skippers

Former India captain and the current Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin tweeted:: "Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable f[o]r [the] upcoming test. There is no harm in takin[g] a break but [the] timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation ab[ou]t [the] rift."



December 15 - Kohli's version of events

Virat Kohli addressed a press conference for the first time since losing the white-ball captaincy in Mumbai on Wednesday. He contradicted some of BCCI's claims about communication, saying he had been given a 90-minute intimation of his impending removal from ODI captaincy on December 8.

Kohli said, "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series. And there was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision up till the 8th. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team to which we both agreed, and before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain. To which I replied, 'ok fine'."

"When I told BCCI that I want to give up T20I captaincy, it was accepted really well. There was no hesitancy. I was told that it was a progressive step. I informed at that time that I would like to lead in ODIs and Tests. The communication from my side was clear but I had also informed that if the office bearers and selectors don't think I should lead in other formats then that is fine," he said.

A press conference which didn't happen

BCCI chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma would be addressing a press conference at 6 PM IST, it was reported, but then this was cancelled.

"Sourav Ganguly should be asked why there is a discrepancy in the understanding between him & Kohli," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told India Today on Kohli's captaincy bombshell.