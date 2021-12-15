Virat Kohli clarifies: 'No prior communication on removal from ODI captaincy'

Virat Kohli said he had not been given any prior information before his removal from captaincy in the ODI format was announced by the BCCI last week.

Speaking at his first press conference since Rohit Sharma's elevation to full-time ODI captaincy ahead of the South Africa series, Kohli said on Wednesday: "I was informed that the 5 selectors have decided to go ahead without me as ODI captain and I was fine with that. I was contacted 1.5 hours before selection committee meet. The chief selector discussed the Test team. Before ending the call the selectors told me I won't be ODI captain and I was fine. There was no prior communication".

"Obviously we haven't won an ICC tournament. I understand the logic behind why they took that decision," added India's former white-ball skipper.

Kohli also clarified that he has not asked for a rest from the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, saying that 'sources who are not credible' are spreading misinformation about him.

"I am available for the ODIs against South Africa, never asked BCCI for rest. I was and I am available for selection all this time. You shouldn't be asking me these questions, you should ask those who are writing these stories and sources, they're not credible - I was always keen to play ODIs... Earlier, it was written that I was at some event, which was not true," he said.

"I wasn't told to not leave the T20I captaincy..." Kohli also addressed questions on what BCCI officials have said over the last week.



"Rohit Sharma will be missed by the team in Tests because he was looking really good in England," added the Test skipper.