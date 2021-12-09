Cricket
'Virat Kohli deserves more respect': Who says what on sacking of India's ODI captain
Virat Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as ODI captain through a BCCI press release. He got to know of his removal through an email.
Did the BCCI disrespect Virat Kohli by sacking him as India's ODI captain through a footnote of a press release? Having won 65 out of 95 ODIs as India captain with a win percentage of 70.43, did Kohli's record as an all-time great merit a more formal announcement?
Kohli now remains the captain of only the Test team as India moves to a split-captaincy format. He had wanted to hold on to the ODI captaincy too, at least till the 2023 World Cup at home, according to reports. According to TOI, the BCCI had given Kohli 48 hours to announce his decision of stepping down as ODI captain but Virat did not relinquish his post - leading to the first removal of India's ODI captaincy since Sourav Ganguly. Kohli got to know of his removal through an email.
Some people said that the manner of his sacking as ODI captain was disrespectful:
Others mentioned that India captains have always been removed from their post in such unceremonious ways.
Some others said Rahul Dravid's role will have a telling influence on the way forward for Indian cricket, with two captains - Kohli and Rohit Sharma - playing under each other in different formats.
The new captaincy format will be seen in action for the first time when new Test vice-captain Rohit plays under Kohli in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin on December 26.