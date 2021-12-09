'Virat Kohli deserves more respect': Who says what on sacking of India's ODI captain

Did the BCCI disrespect Virat Kohli by sacking him as India's ODI captain through a footnote of a press release? Having won 65 out of 95 ODIs as India captain with a win percentage of 70.43, did Kohli's record as an all-time great merit a more formal announcement?

Kohli now remains the captain of only the Test team as India moves to a split-captaincy format. He had wanted to hold on to the ODI captaincy too, at least till the 2023 World Cup at home, according to reports. According to TOI, the BCCI had given Kohli 48 hours to announce his decision of stepping down as ODI captain but Virat did not relinquish his post - leading to the first removal of India's ODI captaincy since Sourav Ganguly. Kohli got to know of his removal through an email.

Some people said that the manner of his sacking as ODI captain was disrespectful:

Virat Kohli deserves a lot more respect than he's getting. The hit-job journalism, leaked 'stories' and the manner of his sacking indicates that Indian cricket is going back to the days we thought had long passed #ViratKohli — Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 9, 2021





Don't think today was the day to sack Kohli as ODI captain, when the squad has not been named yet. For someone who won 65 of 95 games in charge, you could do this better. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 8, 2021

READ | Rohit Sharma named new ODI captain for India

Others mentioned that India captains have always been removed from their post in such unceremonious ways.



To sack an ODI captain as successful as @imVkohli with a terse press release and no explanation is hardly ideal but typical of the way the dice rolls in Indian cricket. Venkatraghavan was removed as captain in 1979 through a flight pilot announcement! @SGanguly99 @BCCI @JayShah — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 9, 2021





Virat Kohli removed as India ODI captain. It happened last with current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush93_raj) December 8, 2021

Some others said Rahul Dravid's role will have a telling influence on the way forward for Indian cricket, with two captains - Kohli and Rohit Sharma - playing under each other in different formats.



However great a player Virat Kohli is, this is the time to reach out to him. It is inevitable he will feel a sense of loss. It is always tricky with two captains when both are playing all formats and it is critical Dravid, Kohli and Rohit are comfortable and have a common vision — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2021

The new captaincy format will be seen in action for the first time when new Test vice-captain Rohit plays under Kohli in the upcoming Test series against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin on December 26.