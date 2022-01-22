Legends League Cricket 2022: Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets

A host of cricket legends have descended on the Legends Cricket League, which features the India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The India Maharajas are led by Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif. The Asia Lions are led by Misbah ul Haq and Shahid Afridi. The World Giants are led by Darren Sammy and Kevin Pietersen.

FOLLOW LIVE | India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE

The tournament will go on till January 29. The teams will play each other twice in a round-robin format before a final match.

Here is the league table and other records by players in the ongoing tournament.

Legends League Cricket: Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR India Maharajas 2 1 1 2 0.160 Asia Lions 2 1 1 2 -0.042 World Giants 2 1 1 2 -0.121

Legends League Cricket: Most Runs

Player Matches Runs HS S/R Naman Ojha 2 160 140 181.81 Upul Tharanga 2 129 66 144.94 Kevin O Brien 2 104 95 200.00 Mohammad Kaif 2 95 53* 113.09 Yusuf Pathan 2 86 80 209.75

Read | Legends League Cricket 2022: Schedule, Squads

Legends League Cricket: Most Wickets

Player Matches Best Wickets Avg Manpreet Gony 2 3/45 4 24.00 Morne Morkel 2 2/38 3 20.66 Stuart Binny 2 2/22 3 21.00 Munaf Patel 2 2/51 3 25.33 Irfan Pathan 1 2/22 2 11.00





