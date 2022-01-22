Log In
Cricket

Legends League Cricket 2022: Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets

Naman Ojha and Manpreet Gony have the highest runs and wickets in the tournament so far.

stats
Legends League Cricket 2022: Irfan Pathan is among the top performing bowlers 

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-23T00:06:33+05:30

A host of cricket legends have descended on the Legends Cricket League, which features the India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The India Maharajas are led by Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif. The Asia Lions are led by Misbah ul Haq and Shahid Afridi. The World Giants are led by Darren Sammy and Kevin Pietersen.

The tournament will go on till January 29. The teams will play each other twice in a round-robin format before a final match.

Here is the league table and other records by players in the ongoing tournament.

Legends League Cricket: Points Table

TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNRR

India Maharajas

2112

0.160

Asia Lions

2112

-0.042

World Giants

2112

-0.121

Legends League Cricket: Most Runs

PlayerMatchesRunsHSS/R

Naman Ojha

2160

140

181.81

Upul Tharanga

2

129

66

144.94

Kevin O Brien

2

104

95

200.00

Mohammad Kaif

295

53*

113.09

Yusuf Pathan

2

86

80

209.75

Legends League Cricket: Most Wickets

PlayerMatchesBestWicketsAvg

Manpreet Gony

2

3/45

4

24.00

Morne Morkel

2

2/38

3

20.66

Stuart Binny

2

2/22

3

21.00

Munaf Patel

2

2/51

3

25.33

Irfan Pathan

1

2/22

2

11.00



