Cricket
Legends League Cricket 2022: Points Table, Most Runs, Most Wickets
Naman Ojha and Manpreet Gony have the highest runs and wickets in the tournament so far.
A host of cricket legends have descended on the Legends Cricket League, which features the India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The India Maharajas are led by Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif. The Asia Lions are led by Misbah ul Haq and Shahid Afridi. The World Giants are led by Darren Sammy and Kevin Pietersen.
The tournament will go on till January 29. The teams will play each other twice in a round-robin format before a final match.
Here is the league table and other records by players in the ongoing tournament.
Legends League Cricket: Points Table
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
India Maharajas
|2
|1
|1
|2
0.160
Asia Lions
|2
|1
|1
|2
-0.042
World Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
-0.121
Legends League Cricket: Most Runs
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|S/R
Naman Ojha
|2
|160
140
181.81
Upul Tharanga
|2
129
66
144.94
Kevin O Brien
|2
104
95
200.00
Mohammad Kaif
|2
|95
53*
113.09
Yusuf Pathan
|2
86
80
209.75
Legends League Cricket: Most Wickets
|Player
|Matches
|Best
|Wickets
|Avg
Manpreet Gony
|2
3/45
|4
24.00
Morne Morkel
|2
2/38
|3
20.66
Stuart Binny
|2
2/22
|3
21.00
Munaf Patel
|2
2/51
|3
25.33
Irfan Pathan
|1
2/22
|2
11.00