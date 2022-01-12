Cricket
Legends Cricket League 2022: Schedule, Squads, where to watch
Recently retired Harbhajan Singh will also be seen in the Indian team.
The Legends Cricket League 2022 is all set to begin on January 20 at the Oman cricket stadium.
Many cricketing legends have confirmed their participation in the upcoming tournament, except Indian cricket master Sachin Tendulkar who has opted out this year. However, to fill in Tendulkar's absence another cricketing Indian legend – Yuvraj Singh will be playing this year for the Indian Maharajas. Recently retired Harbhajan Singh will also be seen on the Indian field alongside batter Virender Sehwag and all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
Here's all you need to know about the cricketing mega event.
Schedule for the Legends Cricket League 2022
January 20, 2022: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions
January 21, 2022: World Giants vs Asia Lions
January 22, 2022: World Giants vs India Maharajas
January 23, 2022: Rest Day
January 24, 2022: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas
January 25, 2022: Rest Day
January 26, 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants
January 27, 2022: Asia Lions vs World Giants
January 28, 2022: Rest Day
January 29, 2022: Final
The teams and Squads for the tournament
India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari
Asia Team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan
Rest of the World: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O'Brien, and Brendan Taylor.
Where to watch the games
Cricket fans in Indian and around the world can watch the cricketing bests in action at the Legends Cricket league 2022 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as Sony LIV (Live Streaming) in India.
All the matches start at 8 pm IST.