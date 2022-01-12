Legends Cricket League 2022: Schedule, Squads, where to watch

The Legends Cricket League 2022 is all set to begin on January 20 at the Oman cricket stadium.

Many cricketing legends have confirmed their participation in the upcoming tournament, except Indian cricket master Sachin Tendulkar who has opted out this year. However, to fill in Tendulkar's absence another cricketing Indian legend – Yuvraj Singh will be playing this year for the Indian Maharajas. Recently retired Harbhajan Singh will also be seen on the Indian field alongside batter Virender Sehwag and all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Here's all you need to know about the cricketing mega event.

Did you dream of all your childhood cricketing heroes together to compete, one more time? Here's the answer to every cricket fan's wish, presenting The Legends League Cricket



Starts, 20th January.

📺 Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3@llct20 @SrBachchan#BossLogonKaGame #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/9MMVcNdER4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsIndia) January 4, 2022

Schedule for the Legends Cricket League 2022



January 20, 2022: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

January 21, 2022: World Giants vs Asia Lions

January 22, 2022: World Giants vs India Maharajas

January 23, 2022: Rest Day

January 24, 2022: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

January 25, 2022: Rest Day

January 26, 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants

January 27, 2022: Asia Lions vs World Giants

January 28, 2022: Rest Day

January 29, 2022: Final

The teams and Squads for the tournament

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

Rest of the World: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O'Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

T 4152 - CORRECTION : Legends League Cricket T20 , FINAL promo .. apologies .. and regrets for any inconvenience caused .. the error was inadvertent .. 🙏🙏🙏#legendsleaguecricket #bosslogonkagame pic.twitter.com/Zo33KqZxKU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2022

Where to watch the games

Cricket fans in Indian and around the world can watch the cricketing bests in action at the Legends Cricket league 2022 on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as Sony LIV (Live Streaming) in India.

All the matches start at 8 pm IST.