India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LIVE: Indian legends need 194 to win - Live Scores, Updates

Mohammad Kaif's India Maharajas won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Asia Lions led by Misbah ul Haq in the Legends League Cricket match on Monday.

READ | Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table, Most Runs, Wickets

Upul Tharanga (72) and Asghar Afghan (69*) starred as Asia Lions scored 193/4 in 20 overs.

Follow Live Updates:

