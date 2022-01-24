Cricket
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LIVE: Indian legends need 194 to win - Live Scores, Updates
Legends League Cricket: Mohammad Kaif continues to lead the India Maharajas team.
Mohammad Kaif's India Maharajas won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Asia Lions led by Misbah ul Haq in the Legends League Cricket match on Monday.
Upul Tharanga (72) and Asghar Afghan (69*) starred as Asia Lions scored 193/4 in 20 overs.
Follow Live Updates:
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2022 4:13 PM GMT
Asia Lions score 193/4
Asia Lions score 193/4 in 20 overs. Tharanga and Asghar Afghan the stars of the show in that innings.
- 24 Jan 2022 4:09 PM GMT
Asghar Afghan blasts off
Misbah ul Haq comes in at 6. Munaf bowls a tight 19th over. Asghar Aghan gets to his 50 off 23 balls. And keeps smashing in the final over. Misbah happy to be at the non-striker's end.
Asia 179/4 after 19.1
- 24 Jan 2022 3:58 PM GMT
Tharanga out for 72
Binny brought back into the attack as the death overs approach, but Afghan is ready. Two flat sixes smashed over deep midwicket. Next one smashed down the ground. Asghar Afghan forcing the box of balls to be brought out at frightening frequency. 23 runs come off the 17th over.
Tharanga hits a six in the 18th over and then plays one on to his stumps. Gone for 72 off 45 balls.
Asia 163/4 after 17.2
- 24 Jan 2022 3:46 PM GMT
Asghar Afghan replaces Yousuf, smashes Nikhil Chopra
Amit Bhandari into the attack in the 14th over - mediocrity becoming synonymous with middle overs in the Indian bowling innings like so many years ago. Yousuf is caught in the deep by Gony, he is out for 26. Asghar Afghan, the Afghan representative in the side joins Tharanga.
Afghan smashes two 6s against Nikhil Chopra. New balls required.
Asia 127/3 after 15
- 24 Jan 2022 3:33 PM GMT
Tharanga (65*) gets Asia across 100 in 13th over
Another six from Tharanga off Gony to get the partnership to 50. A second six to get him to his 50, Gony taking a beating today. Tharanga steps down the track against Salvi to continue his attack.
Asia 103/2 after 13, Tharanga on 65*
- 24 Jan 2022 3:22 PM GMT
Tharanga, Yousuf rebuild Asia innings
Tharanga smashes a six off Gony as play restarts after a Timeout. Asia manage a run rate of 7 at the 10-hour mark, but barely. Munaf Patel continues to give nothing away. Tharanga and Yousuf, used to saving their teams aftter top order collapses combine well together, against the common enemy - India.
Asia 77/2 after 11
- 24 Jan 2022 3:09 PM GMT
Yousuf hits first 6 of match
Yousuf gets down to business. Smashes Nikhil Chopra in a redux from 20 years ago for a six down the ground in the 8th over - the first six of the match. India bowlers are keeping things tight.
Asia 63/2 after 9
- 24 Jan 2022 2:58 PM GMT
Tharanga anchors innings
India Review to get a wicket. The first decision by Shubhda Bhosale overturned. 6 Reviews have been taken at LLC T20, this is the first time the umpire loses. Aavishkar Salvi gets a wicket.
Nikhil Chopra, who was stingy in his first over, continues in the Powerplay. Mohammad Yousuf joins Tharanga, who continues to drive the innings.
Asia 37/2 after 6
- 24 Jan 2022 2:46 PM GMT
Asia Lions get a move on
Kaluwitharana gets the first boundary of the match in Gony's over. Tharanga has joined him. Singles the order of the day. Nikhil Chopra into the attack in the 4th over - Tharanga sweeps for four comfortably. The run rate rises above 6 for the first time.
Asia 21/1 after 3.1
- 24 Jan 2022 2:32 PM GMT
Binny gets 1st ball wicket
Dilshan, Kaluwitharana open the Asia innings. Stuart Binny bowls. And it's a first ball wicket! Dilshan gone for a duck, c & b Binny.
Asia 0/1 after 0.1