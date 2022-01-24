Log In
Cricket

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LIVE: Indian legends need 194 to win - Live Scores, Updates

Legends League Cricket: Mohammad Kaif continues to lead the India Maharajas team.

Mohammad Kaif and Misbah ul Haq at the toss: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LIVE

Updated: 2022-01-24T21:52:23+05:30

Mohammad Kaif's India Maharajas won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Asia Lions led by Misbah ul Haq in the Legends League Cricket match on Monday.

READ | Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table, Most Runs, Wickets

Upul Tharanga (72) and Asghar Afghan (69*) starred as Asia Lions scored 193/4 in 20 overs.

Follow Live Updates:

Live Updates

Cricket Indian cricket 
