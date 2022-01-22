Cricket
India Maharajas vs World Giants Highlights: Naman Ojha century undone by Imran Tahir
Legends League Cricket: The India Maharajas team lost to World Giants by 3 wickets.
The India Maharajas lost by 3 wickets with 3 balls remaining to the World Giants side on Saturday. Naman Ojha's 140 seemed to have put the Indian legends on way to their second win, but a miraculous batting effort by Imran Tahir won the game for the World XI side.
READ | Legends League Cricket Points Table, Most Runs, Wickets
As it Happened:
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2022 6:10 PM GMT
Imran Tahir (52*) wins the match for World Giants
It's Venugopal who bowls the last over! RP Singh is off the field. Tahir on strike. First ball - six! Second ball - Tahir turns down the single. Third ball - six over long off. Tahir (52* off 19 balls) has won the World Giants the match! What a rabbit he has pulled out of the hat!
World Giants 210-7 (19.3 overs) beat India Maharajas 209-3 (20 overs) by 3 wickets
- 22 Jan 2022 6:02 PM GMT
World Giants need 12 runs in last over
Munaf Patel is raging! First he needs to be calmed down by Kaif after he thinks the umpire unjustly signals a wide. Then Amit Bhandari drops a catch at short fine leg. Venugopal fumbles, and Munaf Patel now lets loose at his teammate. Venugopal raises his hands in apology.
Imran Tahir, on 40, on strike for the last over.
World Giants 198/7 after 19, need just 12 runs to win
- 22 Jan 2022 5:56 PM GMT
Imran Tahir smashes 23 runs in Gony's over
Imran Tahir is giving it a mighty whack! Smashes Gony for six on the off side, almost loses his balance after hitting the shot. Ends the over with another six! It's Imran Tahir vs India Maharajas at the moment! 23 runs are scored in Gony's 18th over.
World XI 185/7 after 18, need 25 runs in 12 balls
- 22 Jan 2022 5:48 PM GMT
World Giants need 48 runs in 3 overs
Morkel tries to go big, but is caught at long on by Kaif, a second wicket for Binny. Sidebottom joins Tahir at 10. Venugopal Rao drops another sitter!
World XI 162/7 after 17, need 48 runs in 18 balls
- 22 Jan 2022 5:36 PM GMT
Munaf Patel breaks Sammy's stumps
Munaf Patel breaks the stumps! Once hyped as India's pace sensation, the sight of a broken stumps for Munaf can evoke many memories. For now, he gets Sammy out for 28. Out comes Imran Tahir at 9.
Venugopal Rao continues his spell. Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir may have been called tail-enders all their lives, but they are ensuring their team does not go out without a fight.
World XI 148/6 after 15, need 62 runs in 30 balls
- 22 Jan 2022 5:28 PM GMT
Sammy threatens twist in tale
Now Badani strikes! Kaif sticks with his spinners and it brings the reward. Danger man Haddin is bowled. Sammy and Morne Morkel now in the middle for the World Giants, who have their lower order exposed. Sammy swings for the long on fence. Six!
Gony back into the attack in the 13th. Sammy swings again. Six! Can Sammy bring about a twist in the tail? Another six! 82 metres! Kaif, fielding at long off, is running in after every ball to have a word with his wards. Sammy is then dropped in the deep by Venugopal.
World XI 124/5 after 13
- 22 Jan 2022 5:17 PM GMT
Venugopal Rao rescues India from 5th bowler problem
Badrinath takes over 5th bowler duties from Badani. Haddin plunders 17 runs off the over.
Time for...Venugopal Rao. Who is so unused to bowling that he tries to give his cap to the umpire, who says it has been more than a year since that stopped being a cricket custom. He is thus bowling with his cap on. And he gets a wicket! Albie Morkel is out.
World XI 100/4 after 11
- 22 Jan 2022 5:05 PM GMT
Kaif ends Pietersen onslaught
Pietersen gets to his 50 but then skies a shot. Kaif has hours to call for the catch and get under it. Badani and Kaif - two of India's most athletic fielders in their prime - celebrate the wicket. Pietersen is out for 53 off 27 balls, Binny takes the wicket.
World XI 78/3 after 9
- 22 Jan 2022 4:57 PM GMT
Pietersen begins onslaught
Hemang Badani into the attack in the 7th over. The team does not have a specialist spinner today, Badani, Badrinath, Venugopal, Yusuf are the part-timers Kaif can go to. Pietersen smashes a six over deep extra cover. Another over deep midwicket. 17 runs off Badani's over.
Gony doesn't fare any better in the 8th over. KP smashes a 87m six - the longest of the night so far. 12 runs off the over. Pietersen on 47*.
World XI 71/2 after 8
- 22 Jan 2022 4:46 PM GMT
Gony strikes
Corey Anderson tries to settle down, but is gone for a 7-ball duck. Gony gets him to nick one through - Gony, with 4 wickets, the highest wicket taker in this tournament so far. Brad Haddin joins Pietersen at 5.
World XI 42/2 after 6