India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Highlights: Yusuf Pathan smashes Indian legends to victory

The Legends League Cricket gets underway in Oman with a match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Thursday. Mohammad Kaif led the Indian side and Misbah-ul-Haq led the Asian side, featuring a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players.

The Indian side won by 6 wickets with Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Kaif stitching together a match-winning partnership.

