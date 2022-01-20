Log In
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Highlights: Yusuf Pathan smashes Indian legends to victory

Legends League Cricket: Yusuf Pathan starred as India Maharajas beat the Asia Lions by 6 wickets.

Updated: 2022-01-21T00:27:33+05:30

The Legends League Cricket gets underway in Oman with a match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Thursday. Mohammad Kaif led the Indian side and Misbah-ul-Haq led the Asian side, featuring a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players.

The Indian side won by 6 wickets with Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Kaif stitching together a match-winning partnership.

