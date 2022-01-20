Cricket
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Highlights: Yusuf Pathan smashes Indian legends to victory
Legends League Cricket: Yusuf Pathan starred as India Maharajas beat the Asia Lions by 6 wickets.
The Legends League Cricket gets underway in Oman with a match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Thursday. Mohammad Kaif led the Indian side and Misbah-ul-Haq led the Asian side, featuring a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players.
The Indian side won by 6 wickets with Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Kaif stitching together a match-winning partnership.
As it happened:
- 20 Jan 2022 6:32 PM GMT
India Maharajas win by 6 wickets
Irfan cracks back to back boundaries. Kaif takes strike in the 20th over with scores level. The Pathan brothers have done enough!
Kaif hits the winning runs. India win with 5 balls to spare.
- 20 Jan 2022 6:28 PM GMT
Irfan Pathan takes up the fight
Hafeez darts in a quick over. Kaif changes his shoe with 18 needed in 2 overs. Irfan now with him. Kulasekara bowls the 19th. Irfan gets a top edge - which goes over the keeper's head for six!
IND 165/4 after 18.2, need 11 runs off 10 balls
- 20 Jan 2022 6:18 PM GMT
Yusuf furious after being run out
Yusuf smashes 15 runs against Azhar Mahmood in the 16th, single-handedly taking the Maharajas across the line. But he is run out! Kaif loses a shoe, sends back Yusuf, but it's too late! And Asghar Afghan with a throw to run him out. Yusuf Pathan out for 80 off 40 balls. Yusuf is furious, Irfan tries to calm him down.
IND 152/4 after 17 need 24 runs in 3 overs
- 20 Jan 2022 6:04 PM GMT
India Maharajas need 44 runs in 5 overs
Yusuf keeps smashing! Murali at the end of his sword now. Murali then almost traps Kaif, who is saved by umpire's call in the LBW review.
- 20 Jan 2022 5:57 PM GMT
Yusuf (59*) takes India towards victory
The Yusuf Pathan show continues! Four, four six against Kulasekara - 15 runs off an over. Shoaib Akhtar steps up. He needs to end the Yusuf show. Makes Kaif sniff the leather with another snorter. Just 3 runs off the over, Shoaib Akhtar ends with 1/21 - the most economical figures of the day.
Yusuf smashes his 5th six off Hafeez, and brings up his 50, off 28 balls.
IND 123/3 after 14, need 53 runs in 36 balls
- 20 Jan 2022 5:33 PM GMT
Yusuf Pathan on carnage
Kaif and Yusuf Pathan's partnership builds. Kaif keeps pushing ones into twos, like not a day has passed since Natwest 2001, Yusuf obliges. Yusuf sees off a few dot balls, then smashes Umar Gul for another six. And he carries on against Murali too, another six over deep midwicket.
IND 93/3 after 11, need 83 runs in 54 balls
- 20 Jan 2022 5:26 PM GMT
Muralitharan bowls, drama ensues
Sixes and fours! Yusuf Pathan smashes 16 runs in the Umar Gul over! Kaif then flays Mahmood for boundaries. It's time for Murali to enter the attack in the 9th. What a contest between him and the umpire! The appeals for caught behind make the umpire forget for a while that the first ball is a clear wide. Second ball, Murali appeals for LBW, and the umpire gives it. Yusuf Pathan reviews and overturns the decision.
IND 65/3 after 9
- 20 Jan 2022 5:08 PM GMT
Umar Gul takes first ball wicket
Shoaib Akhtar bowls a series of short balls to Kaif after the two have a word. Kaif finally gets off the mark off the 6th ball, Akhtar grabs him in a bear hug to celebrate. Umar Gul into the attack and he gets a first ball wicket - Naman Ojha out for 20. Yusuf Pathan enters at 5.
IND 34/3 after 6.1
- 20 Jan 2022 4:59 PM GMT
Muralitharan runs out Badrinath
Badrinath joins Naman Ojha, who gets a couple of boundaries against Kulasekara. Badrinath's innings ends before it begins, run out by a direct hit. Muralitharan with the golden arm! Kaif enters at 4.
IND 26/2 after 4
- 20 Jan 2022 4:52 PM GMT
Shoaib Akhtar strikes
Kulasekara gets a lot of swing in the 2nd over, Naman Ojha nicks through but Kamran Akmal fumbles the catch. Just 1 run from the 2nd over. Binny pounces on Shoaib Akhtar's slow short ball in the 3rd over to hit the first boundary of the innings. He tries to do it again but is caught in the deep. Binny gone for 10.
IND 17/1 after 3