Cricket
IPL auction interrupted as auctioneer collapses
The IPL 2022 mega-auction was interrupted with a health emergency as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades fainted during the event.
The IPL 2022 auctions were halted on Saturday due to an unforeseen health emergency.
Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while bidding for Wanindu Hasaranga was going on. The incident happened two hours into the action, which began at noon.
Hasaranga was just the second player on Saturday for whom bids crossed Rs 10 crore.
A Lunch break was taken due to the incident.
According to word coming in from the IPL auction room, Edmeades has recovered. He has been taken to hospital for check-ups.
The IPL auction resumed after a break.
Hugh Edmeades from England was appointed by the BCCI in 2018 to conduct the IPL auctions. He replaced the previous auctioneer Richard Madley and has been responsible for conducting the mega event since. He has also conducted auctions for over 850 charity fundraisers in 30 cities across the world.