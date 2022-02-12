IPL Auction 2022 LIVE: 3 players cross 10 crore mark — Live Updates

The IPL 2022 auction over Saturday and Sunday will see a total of 600 players be auctioned to fill in a maximum of 217 slots across 10 teams. 33 players are already part of the teams.

The bidding process on Saturday will open with a set of 10 marquee players like Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada. The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players based on specialisation – batters, allrounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers. The auction will start at 12 noon on Saturday.

Live Updates: