IPL Auction 2022 LIVE: 3 players cross 10 crore mark — Live Updates
A total of 600 cricketers will be up for grabs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction over two days on February 12 and 13.
The IPL 2022 auction over Saturday and Sunday will see a total of 600 players be auctioned to fill in a maximum of 217 slots across 10 teams. 33 players are already part of the teams.
The bidding process on Saturday will open with a set of 10 marquee players like Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada. The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players based on specialisation – batters, allrounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers. The auction will start at 12 noon on Saturday.
- 12 Feb 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Update - Hugo Edmeades is stable, seems to be a case of low blood pressure
According to fresh reports coming in now, auctioneer Hugo Edmeades is now stable, although a little shaken.
The auction has paused for a lunch break now, it'll resume in exactly 30 minutes at 3:30 PM IST.
- 12 Feb 2022 8:59 AM GMT
IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses...we hope he is fine
The IPL 2022 auctions were halted on Saturday due to an unforeseen health emergency. Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while bidding for Wanindu Hasaranga was going on. The incident happened two hours into the action, which began at noon.
- 12 Feb 2022 8:26 AM GMT
Harshal Patel goes to RCB!!!
Harshal Patel will stay with RCB this year, sold for 10.75cr!