Cricket

IPL Auction 2022 LIVE: 3 players cross 10 crore mark — Live Updates

A total of 600 cricketers will be up for grabs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction over two days on February 12 and 13.

IPL 2022 Auction Live: The first bid will be made at noon on Saturday. (BCCI)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-02-12T15:00:03+05:30

The IPL 2022 auction over Saturday and Sunday will see a total of 600 players be auctioned to fill in a maximum of 217 slots across 10 teams. 33 players are already part of the teams.

The bidding process on Saturday will open with a set of 10 marquee players like Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada. The marquee set will be followed by a full round of capped players based on specialisation – batters, allrounders, wicketkeeper-batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers. The auction will start at 12 noon on Saturday.

