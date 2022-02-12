IPL 2022 Auction Most Expensive Players: Shreyas Iyer first to break 10-crore barrier

IPL 2022 Auction LIVE: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is set to see some all-time records fall on Saturday as the ten teams vie for the best players from India and across the world.

Shreyas Iyer, picked for Rs 12.25 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, is the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 auction so far. Harshal Patel (10.75 Cr to RCB) is the only other Indian player to invite a bid of over Rs 10 crore so far.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the first overseas player for whom the 10-crore barrier was breached.

Most Expensive Player



Existing Record - Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 16.2 crore in IPL 2021

Most Expensive Indian

Existing Record - KL Rahul was picked up for a Rs 17 crore by the Lucknow IPL team last month. This makes him the most expensive Indian player in the IPL.

Most Expensive Overseas Player

Existing Record - Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 16.2 crore in IPL 2021

Most Expensive Uncapped Player



Existing Record - Krishnappa Gowtham (Chennai Super Kings) - 9.25 crore in IPL 2021

IPL 2022 Record - Young batsman Shahrukh Khan has been tipped by many to break this record this year. Uncapped players are yet to go under the hammer.

Oldest Player

Imran Tahir, 42, is the oldest player in the auction shortlist. Amit Mishra, 39, is the oldest Indian player in the mix.

Youngest Player

Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, 17, is the youngest player in the auction shortlist. Khrievitso Kense, Nagaland spinner, is the other 17-year-old in the shortlist, and the youngest uncapped player.